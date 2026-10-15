Jake Bauers Perfectly Sums Up 2026 Brewers After Dramatic Homer

All of the eyes across Major League Baseball are on the Milwaukee Brewers right now.

The small-market Brewers, who seemingly enter each season with low expectations despite consistently winning, are one win away from knocking the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs. The Dodgers, who have gotten attention across baseball for years at this point for stacking up expensive, big-name talent with an endless budget, are close to the unthinkable. After the season ends, there's a strong chance of a lockout and a labor battle in large part due to the disparity in spending between teams like Los Angeles and Milwaukee.

Now, those same Brewers are one win away from ending the Dodgers' World Series streak. It's absurd to think about. This Brewers team can simply never be counted out, despite what people around the league have said all year about the club. Why is that? Jake Bauers, who hit the dramatic homer that put Milwaukee ahead on Wednesday night, shared five simple words on Wednesday that sum this team up, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"We play for each other," Bauers said.

The Brewers Play The Game The Right Way

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may not be some sort of profound, lengthy monologue, but it sums up the 2026 Brewers well. Think back before the 2026 season even began. After trading Freddy Peralta away, there were plenty of people around the league who counted the Brewers out before the season even began. The Chicago Cubs went out and signed Alex Bregman and were a popular pick among many to win the National League Central and dethrone Milwaukee.

Instead, the Brewers won their fourth straight NL Central title, topped 100 wins for the first time in franchise history and now are one win away from advancing to the World Series to face off against either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians. While some around the league may not have believed in the Brewers, they believe in one another and it has shown on the field.

That's the beauty of baseball. On paper, the Dodgers should win every single game they play. They have the talent — and the budget. But the games have to be played. They aren't won on paper. The Brewers simply play the game the right way and have battled all season to get to this point. The Dodgers built a juggernaut. Milwaukee built an old-school underdog. A lot of the time, the juggernaut wins. In this case, the Brewers are one win away from changing the narrative.

The Brewers are the darlings of Major League Baseball right now. But the question remains. Can they finish the job?