Brewers' William Contreras Viewed as Top Trade Chip in Way-Too-Early Buzz

The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded and are among four teams still alive in the race for the 2026 World Series. The Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians are the only teams left as the season winds down.

On Sunday, Milwaukee kicked off its National League Championship Series matchup against the Dodgers with a Game 1 win. Now, it's three wins away from advancing. For the Brewers, their entire focus should be on the Dodgers and advancing to the World Series, not offseason trade speculation. The time for that will come. For 26 teams around the league, the time is now. But, again, the Brewers' sole focus should be on the current task at hand. But that hasn't stopped chatter around the league from starting, even some that shouldn't. For example, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Brewers star William Contreras as the seventh-best trade chip in baseball heading into the offseason.

"C William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (Age: 28)," Reuter wrote. "Stats: 147 G, 108 OPS+, .270/.341/.417, 46 XBH (18 HR), 2.9 WAR. Contract: $14.5M club option in 2027. The Brewers have made a habit of trading their star players as they approach free agency, with Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta among the notable recent examples. That's enough to put Contreras in the trade chip conversation, especially if the club thinks former top prospect Jeferson Quero is a viable in-house replacement."

Should Milwaukee Keep William Contreras Beyond The 2026 Season?

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2027 season is the Brewers' final campaign of control with Contreras. At the end of the day, buzz like this is going to continue popping up every year, as long as Milwaukee continues to trade veterans away a year before free agency. We've seen a handful of stars traded, with Freddy Peralta being the most recent. Peralta, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Josh Hader all were dealt, but they are all pitchers. In every scenario, Milwaukee had replacement options ready to go.

When it comes to catcher, former top prospect Jeferson Quero is in the organization and made his big league debut in 2026, but he played in just one game in the majors. He played in 120 games in Triple-A and slashed .245/.315/.397 with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs. Is he ready to take over as the full-time catcher in the majors over Contreras? Maybe, but maybe not.

The 28-year-old is among the best overall catchers in baseball. He's a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and one of the most dependable bats in the Brewers' lineup in general. Again, when the Brewers traded their former star pitchers away, there were replacements already in line. Catcher is arguably a different story.

Quero only has one big league appearance under his belt. Contreras is among the top five catchers in the entire sport. That's the type of player you want to have on your team. Whether that is just one more season in 2027 before free agency, or potentially even a long-term extension, arguably Contreras shouldn't be talked about as a trade chip at this moment simply because there's a year left of team control. This should be considered a mutually exclusive situation.