Biggest Winners, Losers From Brewers NLDS Series-Clincher vs. Padres
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The Milwaukee Brewers are moving on.
The No. 1 seed in the National League throughout the 2026 season faced off against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and came out on top on Wednesday night in Game 4, 3-1, to secure a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
It's the second straight year in which the Brewers and Dodgers have met in the National League Championship Series. But, before we get to that, let's break down the biggest winners and losers from Wednesday's series-clincher.
Biggest Winners
William Contreras
Contreras was incredible throughout the NLDS and that continued on Wednesday night. The Brewers' backstop went 2-for-5 at the plate and finished the series slashing .357/.471/.429 overall in four games. Plus, he hit two home runs and drove in two runs throughout the series.
Robert Gasser
Gasser entered Game 4 with just two games of playoff experience under his belt. Last season, he tossed 2 2/3 total innings across two bullpen appearances. On Wednesday, he made his first playoff start and went four innings against San Diego and allowed just one run and three base hits. He stepped up when the Brewers needed him.
Christian Yelich
The Brewers' captain has been around for a long time at this point. The regular season didn't necessarily go his way, but he looked like his old self throughout the four-game series. Before the series, some wondered why he was in the lineup against the lefty Robbie Ray in Game 1. He showed why. Yelich slashed .357/.471/.429 in the series.
Garrett Mitchell
Mitchell made what could go down as a legendary catch in the eighth inning of Game 4. Manny Machado blasted one out to center field. If it had dropped, the Padres would've tied the game. Instead, Mitchell became the first player since at least 1995 to rob a game-tying or go-ahead home run in a playoff game, per OptaSTATS.
"Garrett Mitchell is the only MLB player in the wild card era (since 1995) to rob a potential game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 8th inning or later of a postseason game," OptaSTATS shared.
Losers
Manny Machado
Machado actually was great throughout the series for the Padres, but Mitchell robbed him late. Again, if Mitchell didn't make a game-changing catch, the Padres would've been tied thanks to Machado. Instead, it was a long out.
Robbie Ray
Ray got the ball for the Padres in Game 1 and was only able to toss 2 2/3 innings while allowing two runs. On Wednesday, he came in relief for the Padres and tossed an inning and gave up a run and suffered the loss.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com