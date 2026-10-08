Biggest Winners, Losers From Brewers NLDS Series-Clincher vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers are moving on.

The No. 1 seed in the National League throughout the 2026 season faced off against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and came out on top on Wednesday night in Game 4, 3-1, to secure a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

It's the second straight year in which the Brewers and Dodgers have met in the National League Championship Series. But, before we get to that, let's break down the biggest winners and losers from Wednesday's series-clincher.

Biggest Winners

William Contreras

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras was incredible throughout the NLDS and that continued on Wednesday night. The Brewers' backstop went 2-for-5 at the plate and finished the series slashing .357/.471/.429 overall in four games. Plus, he hit two home runs and drove in two runs throughout the series.

Robert Gasser

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasser entered Game 4 with just two games of playoff experience under his belt. Last season, he tossed 2 2/3 total innings across two bullpen appearances. On Wednesday, he made his first playoff start and went four innings against San Diego and allowed just one run and three base hits. He stepped up when the Brewers needed him.

Christian Yelich

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after hitting a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' captain has been around for a long time at this point. The regular season didn't necessarily go his way, but he looked like his old self throughout the four-game series. Before the series, some wondered why he was in the lineup against the lefty Robbie Ray in Game 1. He showed why. Yelich slashed .357/.471/.429 in the series.

Garrett Mitchell

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) catches a ball hit by San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) at the wall during the eighth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell made what could go down as a legendary catch in the eighth inning of Game 4. Manny Machado blasted one out to center field. If it had dropped, the Padres would've tied the game. Instead, Mitchell became the first player since at least 1995 to rob a game-tying or go-ahead home run in a playoff game, per OptaSTATS.

"Garrett Mitchell is the only MLB player in the wild card era (since 1995) to rob a potential game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 8th inning or later of a postseason game," OptaSTATS shared.

Losers

Manny Machado

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after hitting a fly ball that was caught at the wall during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machado actually was great throughout the series for the Padres, but Mitchell robbed him late. Again, if Mitchell didn't make a game-changing catch, the Padres would've been tied thanks to Machado. Instead, it was a long out.

Robbie Ray

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray (38) leaves the game during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray got the ball for the Padres in Game 1 and was only able to toss 2 2/3 innings while allowing two runs. On Wednesday, he came in relief for the Padres and tossed an inning and gave up a run and suffered the loss.