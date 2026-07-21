Freddy Peralta Reunion? Brewers' Pat Murphy Sounds Open to the Idea

The Milwaukee Brewers need another starter and an old friend could very well be out there for the taking in a few weeks ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Milwaukee needs a boost in the rotation, to say the least. Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester are both done for the season. Kyle Harrison is on the Injured List and isn't expected back until August. Milwaukee has the best record in baseball, but it's navigating through a difficult time in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. already was added, but he's in the bullpen right now.

The Brewers need more and naturally that has led to speculation and rumors about the possibility of reuniting with old friend Freddy Peralta. The Brewers traded Peralta and Tobias Myers to the New York Mets this past offseason for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. The Mets were supposed to be a contender, but look like clear-cut sellers. In fact, Chelsea Janes of SNY reported that the Mets told clubs that everyone but Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto are available. So, that would mean Peralta is available.

Should Milwaukee Try To Reunite With Freddy Peralta?

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy was asked his thoughts on the speculation out there about Peralta.

"That's not my job," Murphy said when asked if he would push his front office to go get Peralta. "My job isn't to push anybody. Anybody in baseball would want Freddy Peralta in their clubhouse. Anybody. He's that impactful a guy.

"Obviously, if you could put your hands on a guy like Freddy. I don't know how that works. The team thay you just traded to. I don't think that works that way very often. ... But no one would turn down Freddy Peralta," Murphy said on Monday. "Of course, everyone here would be ecstatic."

The Mets are sellers. The Brewers could use a starter. Would Pat Murphy push for adding Freddy Peralta back to the clubhouse at the deadline? pic.twitter.com/sVLjzV7xXo — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) July 20, 2026

That certainly sounds like a guy who is open to the idea, although it's not his call.

Of course, Peralta would help this club on paper. He was a star for the Brewers for eight seasons before being traded to the Mets this past offseason. Last year, it was Peralta who carried the load for the rotation when everyone else got hurt. Peralta made 33 starts and logged a 2.70 ERA across 176 2/3 innings pitched. He was the star Milwaukee needed at the top of the rotation.

Right now, the Brewers need someone who could come in and eat up innings. Peralta could do that. He hasn't had a great season in New York. Peralta has a 5.01 ERA in 21 starts. But he has pitched 109 2/3 innings.

This idea should still be considered a pipe dream, even though it does make sense. The reason why the Brewers traded Peralta was because of the fact that he's going to be a free agent after the season. That hasn't changed.

The 30-year-old will head to the open market and get paid well, despite the tough season. If you're the Brewers, do you trade top prospects back to New York for the righty only to potentially lose him again? That's a difficult concept. Again, on paper, Peralta makes sense. But when you factor in his pending free agency, it just doesn't seem likely, unfortunately.