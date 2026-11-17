Ken Sanders, who played 10 seasons in Major League Baseball, including three as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, has died, according to the team. He was 85.

On Monday, the Brewers released a statement mourning the loss of Sanders.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Brewers Wall of Honor inductee Ken Sanders," the Brewers announced. "Known as 'Bulldog,' Sanders pitched for the Brewers from 1970-72 and is recognized as the first closer in franchise history. He led the team in saves in each of his three seasons with Milwaukee, including a Major League-best 31 in 1971. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Ken's family, friends and fans."

The Milwaukee Brewers mourn the passing of Ken Sanders pic.twitter.com/LVqONJJZ5s — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 16, 2026

Sanders has a place in Milwaukee history. Sanders was inducted into the team's Wall of Honor thanks to his electric stint with the organization from 1970 through 1972.

The numbers that Sanders put together as a member of the Brewers were absurd. In 1970, he appeared in 50 games and logged a 1.75 ERA and a 64-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 92 1/3 innings pitched. Sanders racked up 13 saves that season, but the number that stands out the most was the fact that he racked up 4.6 wins above replacement. That's an absurd number for a reliever. In comparison, Louis Varland led the league in WAR for a reliever in 2026 at 3.6. In 2026, Tarik Skubal, Cody Bellinger, Drew Rasmussen and Willson Contreras tied for 38th in the league with 4.6 wins above replacement. That's how good a season Sanders put up in 1970.

In 1971, he was even better. Sanders logged a 1.91 ERA and led the league with 31 saves, 83 appearances and 77 games finished. Sanders was a workhorse and Milwaukee was lucky to have him. In 1972, Sanders logged a 3.12 ERA in 62 total outings as a member of the Brewers in his final season in Milwaukee.

Sanders is a Brewers legend and will always be remembered in Milwaukee. It's a sad day for the Brewers organization.

Beyond Sanders' time with the Brewers, he spent time as a member of the Kansas City Athletics, Boston Red Sox, then-Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland, California Angels, New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a 2.97 ERA in 409 total big league appearances. As the Brewers noted, he was the team's first closer in franchise history and he will not be forgotten.