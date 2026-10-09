Brewers' 4 Big Reasons to Believe They Can Stun Dodgers in NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers are the last barrier between the Los Angeles Dodgers and making it to another World Series.

The two National League juggernauts will face off in the National League Championship Series for the second straight year with the seven-game series set to begin on Sunday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The format of the series will be 2-3-2, meaning two games in Milwaukee, three games in Los Angeles and then two more in Milwaukee, if the series goes that long.

While the Dodgers got the best of the Brewers last year in the NLCS, arguably Milwaukee is much better suited to come out on top this year.

Here's why:

Jacob Misiorowski And A Deeper Rotation

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Brewers' playoff rotation was essentially Freddy Peralta, and then figuring things out afterward. That's not the case this year. Misiorowski pitched in Game 3 of the NLCS last year and tossed five innings and allowed one run. This year's version of Misiorowski is completely different. He was struggling heading into the playoffs last year. This year, he's the likely NL Cy Young Award winner and will almost certainly get the ball in Game 1. After him, the Brewers have Logan Henderson, who had a 2.47 ERA in 2026, Dustin May and Robert Gasser. This rotation is significantly better than what the Dodgers faced last year.

Better Bullpen

If there is a weakness with Los Angeles, it's arguably the bullpen. The Brewers' bullpen, on the other hand, is a weapon. Milwaukee actually has the best playoff bullpen ERA so far at 0.47. Milwaukee's bullpen has been significantly better than Los Angeles' so far this postseason, although in a small sample size.

Jackson Chourio's Ascension

Jackson Chourio was great in 2025, but he was significantly better in 2026. The 22-year-old crushed 25 homers, drove in 75 runs, stole 23 bases and batted .291 in the regular season. Plus, he hit a homer in the NLDS and had a walk-off single. Chourio is special and is peaking at the right time.

Pat Murphy's Impact

At the end of the day, the Brewers are better on paper right now than they were at this point last year. That's already a positive when it comes to facing off against the two-time reigning champs. But the Brewers also are fortunate to have the two-time reigning NL Manager of the Year on their side in Pat Murphy. Mix and an elite roster that plays the game the right way with the best manager in the game and you have a team that can beat Los Angeles.