Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for NLCS Games 1 and 2 vs Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are facing off in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers in the NLCS last year. This year, however, the Brewers won 103 games and are overflowing with confidence.

The Dodgers can't overlook the Brewers, who went 4-3 against them this season. This series should be much more highly-contested than last year, in large part due to the starting pitchers.

The Dodgers have officially announced their starters for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS. There are no surprises in what will be two star-studded matchups, with the Brewers expected to start Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 and Logan Henderson in Game 2.

Game 1: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski

The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner in the American League is taking on the heavy favorite to win the 2026 Cy Young in the National League in Game 1.

Skubal made his Dodgers postseason debut in Game 1 of the NL Division Series, allowing one run over six innings with seven strikeouts.

He had a 2.61 ERA over 10 starts with the Dodgers after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

As for Misiorowski, he went 16-5 with an MLB-best 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts across 174.2 innings this season.

In NLDS Game 1 against the San Diego Padres, he allowed two runs over four innings with six strikeouts.

Misiorowski faced the Dodgers in Game 3 of last year's NLCS, allowing one run over five innings with nine strikeouts.

Game 2: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Logan Henderson

Yamamoto was brilliant in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts.

The reigning World Series MVP had another dominant regular season in 2026, going 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 185 innings.

As for Henderson, he had a breakout rookie season in 2026, going 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 98.1 innings.

The right-hander allowed one earned run (two runs total) over five innings against the Padres in his first career postseason start this past weekend.

Who Will Pitch Games 3 and 4 for the Dodgers?

While not officially announced, it's expected that left-hander Blake Snell will pitch Game 3, and right-hander Tyler Glasnow will start Game 4.

Both pitchers struggled to go deep in their NLDS starts, but will look to hone in their command against the Brewers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.