Brewers Biggest Question Looming Before Dodgers-NLCS Rematch

There is a lot for the Milwaukee Brewers to think about heading into the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Throughout the regular season, the Brewers had success against the Dodgers. Milwaukee won the seven-game season series, 4-3. But now it's the playoffs and everything resets. The Brewers got this point with a first-round bye and then a National League Division Series win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers had a first-round bye and then an NLDS win over the Atlanta Braves. The two juggernauts will now meet with a change to advance to the World Series on the line.

For Milwaukee, the biggest question heading into the series is how it's going to maximize its starting rotation to get through the series. While not officially announced yet, Jacob Misiorowski will start Game 1, barring some sort of shock. In the same vein, Logan Henderson will get the ball in Game 2. If the Brewers did this, then you'd likely have two starts from both of these guys. Misiorowski could theoretically go in Games 1 and 5. Henderson could go in Games 1 and 6. But what about after them?

In the National League Division Series, the Brewers used Dustin May in Game 3 and Robert Gasser in Game 4. Both will surely start in the NLCS, but in what order? In May's lone start against the Padres, he went three innings and allowed two runs before coming out. Arguably, the Brewers would've been alright if they kept him in for a little longer, but hindsight is 20-20. Gasser took the hill in Game 4 and pitched four innings and allowed one run.

Who Should Pitch Game 3?

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers didn't have their starters go deep in the series. Henderson tossed five innings in Game 2 and that was the longest any of the starters pitched.

Despite May having more playoff experience, Gasser arguably should be the guy for Game 3 and May for Game 4. Gasser was hotter down the stretch entering the playoffs. From Aug. 26 through the end of the regular season, he logged a 1.67 ERA. Then, he was better in the NLDS as well. May's playoff experience will come in handy. Plus, pitching on the road at Dodger Stadium wouldn't be the most daunting thing, seeing how May spent years of his career calling it home.

Games 1 and 2 will be in Milwaukee. Then, three games will be played in Los Angeles, if necessary. Then, the final two games will be in Milwaukee, if necessary. A run of Misiorowski, Henderson, Gasser and then May arguably gives Milwaukee its best chance to advance.