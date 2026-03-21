Yoshinobu Yamamoto Joining Sandy Koufax in Rare Dodgers History

The Los Angeles Dodgers play their Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26, with the pitching matchup set between Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Zac Gallen.

Yamamoto is making his second consecutive Opening Day start for the Dodgers, but this year marks his first time doing so at Dodger Stadium. He's coming off a remarkable year that ended with earning World Series MVP honors, and it's put Yamamoto in rare company.

Once the start of the 2026 season arrives, Sandy Koufax and Yamamoto will be the only pitchers in Dodgers franchise history to be named MVP of the World Series and start the team's Opening Day game the following season.

Koufax achieved the feat by receiving World Series MVP honors in 1963 and starting Opening Day in 1964.

Overall, Yamamoto is joining Scott McGregor (1984 Baltimore Orioles), Josh Beckett (2004 Florida Marlins), Madison Bumgarner (2015 San Francisco Giants) and Chris Sale (2019 Boston Red Sox) as pitchers who started the first game of the season after ending the one prior.

Furthermore, he's the Dodgers' first pitcher to start back-to-back Opening Days since Clayton Kershaw's streak from 2011-18.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's final Spring Training start

Yamamoto was sharp in his final tuneup of the spring on Friday night as he blanked the San Diego Padres over five innings. He allowed three hits, issued one walk and collected seven strikeouts while throwing an efficient 68 pitches.

"There was a few things I wanted to try. Today, I was able to get into the game very nicely," Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda on the SportsNet LA broadcast.

"With runners on the bases, I was able to calmly throw my pitch. Especially first-pitch strikes. That was something I was focusing on today."

Yamamoto finished 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched across three Cactus League starts. He collected at least three strikeouts in every outing. Yamamoto made appearances on Feb. 21 and 27 before leaving Spring Training to join Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially believed Yamamoto would start just once before leaving camp, but the second game allowed the right-hander to stretch out to three innings.

While participating in the international tournament, Yamamoto allowed a combined two runs over 6.2 innings in two starts.

Now the 27-year-old is due to receive five days of rest before starting again, on a night when the Dodgers will raise their 2025 World Series champions banner.