Jacob Misiorowski's Special Season Takes Another Turn for Brewers

What can't Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski do?

It seems like each time Misiorowski takes the mound this season, he finds a way to do something special. On Sunday, he took the hill for Milwaukee and made a bit of obscure history in the process. Misiorowski pitched six innings against the Minnesota Twins and allowed three earned runs while striking out nine batters. He also walked one batter. This may not sound like anything crazy, in large part because of how dominant he has been this season. But he actually became just the third player in the league 24 years old or younger to record nine more games with nine-plus strikeouts and one or fewer walks, per OptaSTATS.

"[Sunday], Jacob Misiorowski struck out at least nine batters while walking one or fewer for the ninth time this season," OptaSTATS shared on X. "Only two players aged 24 and younger have had more such games in a season in the modern era: Spencer Strider - 13 in 2023, Dwight Gooden - 10 in 1984.:

Today, Jacob Misiorowski struck out at least nine batters while walking one or fewer for the ninth time this season.



Only two players aged 24 and younger have had more such games in a season in the modern era:

Spencer Strider - 13 in 2023

Dwight Gooden - 10 in 1984 pic.twitter.com/3uvJvFFcy4 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 9, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski Is Having A Special Season

Aug 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this is just another example of how special of a season Misiorowski is having.

He has made 22 starts this season at 24 years old and is leading the league with a 1.76 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched. Misiorowski has set the league record for the fastest fastball by a starting pitcher in recorded MLB history in the pitch tracking era. On Sunday, he made even more history.

Misiorowski is having the type of season that Brewers fans may not see again. It has been that special. Right now, Milwaukee has just 44 games left this season. Unless something dramatic happens, Misiorowski should be the National League Cy Young Award winner when all is said and done with the season.

That's not to say there won't be competition. Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies is having an excellent season in his own right. Sánchez is leading the league with 15 wins and is seventh in baseball in general with a 2.65 ERA.

Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves is going to be a contender as well. He is second in the league with a 2.20 ERA and has a 12-7 record and 151 strikeouts. But, again, no one is pitching at the level that Misiorowski is at the moment. What should scare opposing teams is the fact that Misiorowski is just 24 years old. He should get even better and Milwaukee is lucky to have him.