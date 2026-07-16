Brewers Need to Offer Jacob Misiorowski the Chase Burns Deal Now

The Milwaukee Brewers have a superstar on their hands in Jacob Misiorowski and should do everything possible to lock him up in the long term.

On Monday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Brewers have not talked to the flamethrower about a potential extension at this point. They absolutely should, though. The 24-year-old fireballer has a 1.62 ERA so far this season to go along with a 167-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 111 innings pitched. Misiorowski arguably should be considered the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award.

Misiorowski dazzled the baseball world this season with his blistering fastball and he looks like the long-term future of the Brewers' organization. He's just 24 years old and has five years of team control left, but Milwaukee should be thinking about ways to keep him around longer.

With that being said, Milwaukee should use the Cincinnati Reds' long-term extension with Chase Burns as motivation. Burns landed a seven-year, $105 million deal on Thursday that will cover the 2027 through 2033 seasons. Burns is 23 years old and, like Misiorowski, is in his second season in the big leagues, and first full one. Last year, Burns pitched in 13 total games in the majors, including eight starts. This year, Burns has a 2.54 ERA in 18 starts. Misiorowski has been even better.

The Brewers Should Make An Offer

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns and Misiorowski are similar in age and are both taking the big leagues by storm in their second seasons. The seven-year, $105 million deal is a baseline. Cincinnati is a small-market club, like Milwaukee. If the Reds can make a move like that, the Brewers should be able to as well. Milwaukee should call Misiorowski up right now and make the same offer and see if the righty is interested in a deal.

Again, right now, he has five years of team control left. If Milwaukee could get an extension done, like what the Reds did with Burns, that would cover two years of free agency, plus the five years of control.

The price of pitching is just going up. Tarik Skubal is going to be a free agent this upcoming offseason and has a chance of landing a historic deal after winning two straight American League Cy Young Awards. The CBA is completely up in the air beyond the 2026 season, but still, the price of pitching is on the rise. The longer Milwaukee waits, the higher the price tag will be to keep someone like Misiorowski around. On Thursday, Burns got his deal. Milwaukee should offer something to Misiorowski right now before the price rises even more.