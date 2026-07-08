Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski's K Numbers Are Getting Ridiculous, Even for His Standards

It's hard to deny the fact that Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is the best pitcher in baseball right now.

Sure, there are plenty of aces in the league. If you look around Major League Baseball, guys like Cristopher Sanchez, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Wrobleski, Chase Burns, Chris Sale, and Zack Wheeler are all having great years, among many others. But none of them are having the type of overall season that Misiorowski is.

The righty flamethrower finds some way to impress every time that he touches the mound. On Tuesday, he took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals and wasn't sharp out of the gate. He allowed a two-run homer to Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker in the first inning and a solo shot to Cardinals slugger Iván Herrera in the third inning. Not very Misiorowski-esque. But what he did afterward is what was impressive. The Brewers needed innings because of the doubleheader and Misiorowski turned his day around and found his good stuff and ultimately buckled down and went seven innings against the Cardinals and allowed just the three runs from the homers while striking out 11 batters and allowing just three base hits overall.

He makes striking out 10+ seem routine https://t.co/4bCoYoLYh7 pic.twitter.com/pZ3HZvAkhA — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 7, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski Is Dominating Right Now

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his 11 strikeouts, Misiorowski improved his league-leading season total to 167 in 18 starts and 111 innings of work. That's 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, which is leading the league. If that isn't impressive enough, his 167 strikeouts are the most by a pitcher before the All-Star break since Gerrit Cole had 170 and Max Scherzer had 181 back in 2019, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Jacob Misiorowski's 167 strikeouts are most for a pitcher before the All-Star break since Gerrit Cole (170) and Max Scherzer (181) in 2019," McCalvy wrote.

What makes Misiorowski reaching this mark even more impressive is the fact that he's expected to have one more start before the All-Star break. The current expectation is that he'll take the mound on July 12 in the Brewers' final game before the break. So, Misiorowski could very well move past at least Cole before the break. His season high in strikeouts is 15, which he recorded on June 12. So, it's not crazy to think that he has a shot at moving past Scherzer as well.

Each time Misiorowski takes the mound, there always seems to be a shot at history. Whether he breaks the record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in big league history, or he simply dominates the opposing team, this guy is special.