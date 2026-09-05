Josh Hader-Brewers Reunion? Former Milwaukee Star Sounds Open to Idea

One thing that is true about the Milwaukee Brewers is that they know how to build an elite bullpen.

Right now, the Brewers have the third-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.30 and just recently got JoJo Romero and Abner Uribe back into the mix and off the Injured List. So, realistically, this bullpen is even better now.

The Brewers are always up there. Last year, Milwaukee finished the season with the sixth-best bullpen ERA. In 2024 and 2023, they finished in second place. The list goes on, despite some serious talent out the door over the last few years. Each year, it seems like the Brewers trade away a star and still find a way to contend. This past offseason, it was Freddy Peralta who was dealt away. The year before, it was Devin Williams being dealt. A few years ago, it was Corbin Burnes. Back in 2022, it was Josh Hader. There has been some serious talent that has been moved, but someone always seems to step up.

The Former Brewers Star Sounds Open To A Reunion At Some Point

Sep 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that will have Brewers fans' attention is the fact that one of these stars said on Friday that he hopes to return at some point in his career.

Hader joined MLB Network and spoke with former Brewers great Dan Plesac and broadcaster Greg Amsinger. Plesac joked about how Hader was dealt just a few saves away from his all-time Brewers record. In response, Hader said that he's "hoping" he can return at some point to Milwaukee.

"I'm hoping some time in my career, maybe late I can just sneak on back for a couple more," Hader said

"I'm hoping some time in my career, maybe late I can just sneak on back for a couple more."



Josh Hader still has his eyes on @Plesac19's Brewers saves record after departing Milwaukee just eight shy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ama1NR38sk — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 5, 2026

Hader certainly would be a good guy to bring back at some point, if possible. His season has gone under the radar for the Houston Astros. He has pitched in 39 games this season and he has a 0.70 ERA and a 52-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

He hasn't been a member of the Brewers since 2022 when he was traded mid-season to the San Diego Padres. While some of the Brewers' big-name trades over the last few years haven't been shocking, the Hader deal was. At the time, Hader said that he wasn't expecting to be dealt away. At the time Hader was dealt, the Brewers were in first place, and yet they traded their superstar closer. The deal didn't go over well with the fanbase, to say the least.

Hader is under contract in Houston through the 2028 season. He'll be 34 years old when he's next eligible for free agency. If he's actually open to the idea of returning to Milwaukee, that would be a time to make a run at him. It certainly would be a move that the fanbase would like. Right now, Hader is eight saves away from tying Plesac for Milwaukee's all-time saves record. Why not reunite at some point?