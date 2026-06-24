Milwaukee Is Lucky to Have Christian Yelich Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

It has been a tough week for the state of Wisconsin, to say the least.

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to terms on a deal to trade 10-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster swap. The deal is one that is going to be felt in the state for a long time. While this is the case, a fellow Most Valuable Player in Christian Yelich, of the Milwaukee Brewers, made it clear that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Milwaukee on Tuesday, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"I would like to have this be my last team,” Yelich said, as shared by McCalvy. “It just feels right to finish here, and I’m proud of what we’ve done here as a team. I think at this point in my career, it would be really weird being anywhere else. I just don’t see it or want it. And we’re still really good. ...

The Brewers Fortunately Have A Long-Term Star Of Their Own

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) prepares on deck in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"I still have at least two more years, and then we’ll see what happens after that, whether we want to keep going or not."

When it comes to the Brewers, Yelich has had the type of impact Antetokounmpo did with the Bucks, minus the championship. The Brewers are smack dab in the middle of their most successful run in team history. In 2025, the Brewers set the franchise record for wins in a season with 97. This year, Milwaukee is ahead of where it was at this point last year and has a real shot at breaking the mark again. Plus, the Brewers have won three straight National League Central titles and have the inside track to winning the title yet again this season.

Yelich is in the middle of his ninth season in Milwaukee and has three All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards, and was named the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player. Yelich entered the day on Tuesday slashing .263/.338/.408 with five homers and 24 RBIs in 45 games played. He still can make a big impact for this club and has shown that this year. Milwaukee has been fortunate to have him for all of these years.

With Antetokounmpo out of town, Milwaukee needs Yelich now more than ever. On top of Yelich, the Brewers are fortunate to have Brandon Woodruff as well. The Bucks are going to be in a tough spot without Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, that's true. The Brewers, on the other hand, are the team that can give this fanbase hope. Milwaukee arguably is the team that has the best chance of taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. If the Brewers can go on a deep run this season and win a ring with Yelich and Woodruff, it certainly will help to take away the sting of losing Antetokounmpo.