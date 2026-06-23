Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Live Updates: Heat Land Bucks Superstar in Blockbuster Deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally been traded.

The Bucks have unloaded their superstar forward in a stunning deal that will send him to the Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and three-first round picks. Milwaukee will receive the No. 13 pick in Tuesday night’s draft as one of the key draft assets, plus one pick swap and one second-round pick. Bobby Portis will head to the Heat with Antetokounmpo as part of the trade, which was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania late Monday night.

Per ESPN and Charania, the Heat will send the Bucks unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and ‘33 along with the 13th pick this year. The future pick swap is for ‘30, while the second-round pick is for ‘33. The deal is one-to-one between the Heat and the Bucks but it won’t be officially executed until July 6, which leaves the two sides the opportunity to expand the trade.

The Celtics were the other finalist and Boston offered Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks for Antetokounmpo, according to Charania. The Bucks go with Miami’s package of picks and intriguing young players, however, as the franchise moves off its longtime superstar.

Antetokounmpo’s breakup with the Bucks reaches its highly-anticipated conclusion the night before the draft. Sports Illustrated will provide live updates and additional coverage in the aftermath of the offseason stunner. Follow along below:

Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to Heat: Live updates, instant analysis

Giannis Antetokounmpo career accomplishments

Antetokounmpo has played his entire 13-year NBA career in Milwaukee. The Bucks made the Greek star the 15th pick in the 2013 draft and watched him develop into the best player in franchise history.

The 31-year-old won back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and ‘20, and finished in the top four in voting seven times. He also led Milwaukee to an NBA title in ‘21 in which he was named Finals MVP. He’s a 10-time All-Star and has been named first team All-NBA seven times. He was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and has been named first team All-Defense four times.

Over the eight seasons proceeding his injury-riddled 2025–26 campaign, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.5 minutes over 541 games. He has been one of the NBA best, most impactful players for nearly a decade.

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