With Thanksgiving now behind us, we are now just days away from December, which will bring a lockout to Major League Baseball.

It's unfortunate how negotiations have gone between the league and MLBPA so far. Both sides have due their heels in and now a lockout is looming. We've seen a frenzy of moves across Major League Baseball in the build-up to the likely lockout and should see even more in the coming days. The biggest addition for the Milwaukee Brewers so far this offseason has been a familiar face. Milwaukee re-signed Antonio Senzatela in free agency. He was a boost for the bullpen down the stretch, although his role for the 2027 campaign isn't clear at this moment.

With a few days to go until the likely lockout, Milwaukee should be looking for another lefty reliever to replace JoJo Romero, who signed a deal with the San Diego Padres. A guy to target right now should absolutely be 11-year big league veteran Taylor Rogers.

The Brewers Should Bring Taylor Rogers In

Aug 21, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers (55) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers spent the 2026 season with the Minnesota Twins and had a 4.33 ERA in 65 appearances, to go along with a 54-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 60 1/3 innings pitched. Rogers is still out there for the taking in free agency and his projected market value is set at just over $5 million over one season, per Spotrac. That's a price that Milwaukee could certainly afford. Milwaukee just gave Senzatela a deal just shy of $5 million with a chance to earn more.

Rogers has a 3.44 career ERA in 631 total big league appearances in 11 seasons.

When it comes to Rogers, he stays healthy and has been great, for the most part. In 2025, he had a 3.38 ERA in 57 outings with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. In 2024, he had a 2.40 ERA in 64 appearances with the San Francisco Giants. In 2022, he actually pitched in 24 games with the Brewers as well. So, if the Brewers were to bring him back to town, he'd be a familiar face.

Adding Romero ahead of the trade deadline was a good idea. But now he's out of the organization and adding another lefty to replace him certainly wouldn't hurt. Rogers would be cheaper than Romero on paper, but arguably there wouldn't be much of a drop-off between the two.

If Milwaukee wants to make one more move before the lockout, Rogers should be an option.