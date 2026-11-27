The Milwaukee Brewers have done a good job throughout the offseason so far by adding cheap pitching depth down in the minors.

Milwaukee's biggest move in the majors so far this offseason has been reuniting with Antonio Senzatela. Outside of that, the Brewers haven't done much in the big leagues just yet. But they have been active with minor league deals and that trend quietly continued earlier in the week. Agent Gavin Kahn took to X and shared that former St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Sem Robberse is joining the Brewers on a minor league deal with a Spring Training invitation.

"Congrats to our client, Sem Robberse, on signing with the reigning World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers! His deal includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training. The Brewers got a great one," Kahn wrote on X.

🚨 Congrats to our client, @SemRobberse, on signing with the reigning World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers! His deal includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training. The Brewers got a great one! ✍️@44ProCustom @NB_Baseball #Brewers #BrewCrew #MLB pic.twitter.com/kZdhUoVvtE — Gavin Kahn (@Gavin_Kahn) November 26, 2026

Who Is Sem Robberse?

Feb 21, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sem Robberse (61). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Robberse is a 25-year-old pitching prospect from the Netherlands who spent the last three full seasons in the Cardinals' organization. He began his professional career in the Blue Jays' organization, but was traded to St. Louis during the 2023 campaign in a deal centered around flamethrower Jordan Hicks.

There was a point when Robberse was one of the Blue Jays' top overall prospects. He was the Blue Jays' No. 7 overall prospect in 2023 and 2022. He was the No. 13 overall prospect for St. Louis in 2024, but injuries derailed his stint in St. Louis. In 2025, he made just four appearances. In 2026, he made just five appearances.

When it comes to Robberse, the righty is someone who has been on the doorstep of the majors, although he hasn't touched the big leagues just yet. He made it up to Triple-A for the first time in 2023. Overall, Robberse has a 4.12 career professional ERA in 102 total appearances.

It's nearly impossible to give out a bad minor league deal. The price tag is low. If Robberse ends up doing well in Spring Training and can help Milwaukee in the majors, great. If Robberse doesn't stand out, then the Brewers could simply send him to Triple-A. At this time of the year, you tend to see big headlines about the top free agents. But depth like this is important for organizations. Injuries are going to pop up as they do every year. Moves like this are ones that can quietly help a team in the long run and Milwaukee just so happens to be great at that.