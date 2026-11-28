The Milwaukee Brewers brought back a piece from the 2026 World Series-winning club this offseason in free agency and it sounds like there could end up being a new role coming his way in 2027.

When the Brewers acquired Antonio Senzatela ahead of the 2026 trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, he was in a full-time bullpen role. The 2026 campaign was the first of his career in which he was a full-time reliever. But there's a chance that could change heading into 2027. This offseason, the Brewers already have re-signed the flamethrower on a $4.75 million deal across one season. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported that Senzatela will be stretched out as a starter in Spring Training and that he has contract incentives pointing towards a spot in the rotation.

"Despite working strictly as a reliever last season, right-hander Antonio Senzatela’s incentives in his one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers are based on the number of games he starts, league sources said," Sammon, Rosenthal and Woo wrote. " ... The Brewers plan on stretching out Senzatela in spring training, but that’s nothing new; they do that at the start of the year with a handful of their relievers. Still, the Brewers may see more in the veteran, who before last season previously worked as a starter."

Antonio Senzatela’s Potential Role In Milwaukee

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eleventh inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Senzatela was signed, the initial assumption was that he would simply be a bullpen arm for Milwaukee. The fact that there's at least a chance that he could be in the rotation raises questions for the club.

As things stand with Milwaukee's rotation, it likely will feature Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Kyle Harrison and Robert Gasser to begin the 2027 season. The fifth spot is the one that really is up in the air. Quinn Priester and Shane Drohan are pitchers to watch, along with now Senzatela.

Senzatela spent the first nine seasons of his big league career as a starter before moving fully to the bullpen in 2026. He was actually better out of the bullpen than he was out of the starting rotation. In 2025, for example, he had a 6.65 ERA in 30 appearances, including 23 starts, for the Rockies. Senzatela’s best season as a starter came in 2021. That year, he had a 4.42 ERA in 28 starts across 156 2/3 innings pitched.

Despite his tough numbers as a starter so far in his career, what makes him interesting as an option is his stuff. Senzatela has an elite fastball that got even better after being traded to Milwaukee this past summer. If Senzatela wins a job out of camp in the rotation, it wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world. In that scenario, Drohan could stay in the rotation and Priester could kick off the campaign down in the minors as he slowly works his way back after missing the 2026 season. The big question in that scenario is what happens with Brandon Woodruff?

Woodruff is out there in free agency right now and is a franchise legend. At this point in the offseason, there hasn't been much said about him yet.