Brewers’ Case for Pursuing Lucas Giolito Right Now

The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of pitching depth, but they should at least be in the market for one more hurler right now.

Milwaukee was full of pitching injuries throughout the 2025 season. Fortunately, the depth was in place to weather the storm. Right now, the Brewers are pretty healthy. Quinn Priester is on the Injured List right now, but the rotation overall is pretty healthy. Both Kyle Harrison and Brandon Sproat had knee scares, but both came away alright.

But the Brewers overall have some tough injuries with both Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio. When you lose that much offensive talent, you need the rotation to be at its best to help a club get through. Because of that, the Brewers should give Lucas Giolito a call and see what his price would be to come to town.

Milwaukee has shown over and over throughout the years that it can put pitchers in a position to succeed. Giolito had a 3.41 ERA last year for the Boston Red Sox across 26 starts. That's very good production. There's no reason why he should be available right now. He should be in a team's rotation.

The Brewers should give Lucas Giolito a call

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Soon enough, someone is going to smarten up and land the former All-Star on a one-year deal. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Sahadev Sharma reported that the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres have interest in Giolito. Someone is going to sign him. Before another team can, the Brewers should give him a call, though.

At some point, pitching injuries are going to pop up. That's just the nature of the 162-game season. Players go down with injuries all the time. The Brewers have seen that in Yelich, Chourio and Priester. The Brewers could be really good with Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff, Chad Patrick, Harrison and Sproat. But what if another injury pops up before Priester is ready to return?

With the offense already not at full strength, the Brewers can't afford for the rotation to get hurt right now. Giolito is someone who would give the club a dependable arm as insurance who could help with a playoff run. Even if he isn't ready to go right now, the club has enough depth to get through a few weeks, for sure.

Another reason why it would be a good idea to sign Giolito right now is that if an injury does ultimately pop up at some point later on in the season, there may not be as golden an opportunity as right now. Milwaukee can simply sign a former All-Star pitcher right now at just 31 years old. If an injury pops up a month from now, will there be as good an option just sitting in free agency? Probably not.