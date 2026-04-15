Christian Yelich Shares Hopeful Message Amid Brewers' Rough Patch

The Milwaukee Brewers are enduring a bit of a rough patch this season, having now lost six consecutive games. They were swept by the Washington Nationals over the weekend and have now dropped their series opener against the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays.

Fortunately for the Brewers, they are only 1 1/2 games back of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central, and there is still a lot of season left, but their struggles are certainly concerning.

However, Christian Yelich, who recently went on the injured list, spoke after the game and shared an inspiring message.

Christian Yelich preaches confidence

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"We’ve been through some tough times before,” Yelich said after Tuesday's loss. “I think last year we were 23-25 at one point after almost 50 games. We’re a long way from 50 games right now. You just have to keep playing. You’re going to go through tough stretches. Nobody here thinks the sky is falling."

The Brewers are still within striking distance in the NL Central, and it is still very early in the season, so there is no reason to panic. In fact, the Brewers ended up finishing with the best record in Major League Baseball last season, winning 97 games and ultimately setting a franchise record.

Yelich was a key part of last year's turnaround. While he is currently on the injured list, he can attest to the adversity the Brewers have faced. They have managed to win three straight NL Central titles after trading away players such as Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams. Freddy Peralta was traded last offseason to the New York Mets, and the Brewers have been just fine before.

There is no reason to believe that Milwaukee can't turn their season around and start winning some games here soon. This is still a very good team that should be in the mix for World Series contention when the postseason arrives in October, and there is a lot to like about what the roster currently consists of.

So, it will be interesting to see if they can change their fortunes soon. They have the talent to win the division, even with Yelich out.

It won't be easy, as the NL Central appears to be getting stronger, but the Brewers have been in this position before and remained just fine. We'll see if they can turn things around.