Pat Murphy's Managing Masterclass Outshines Dave Roberts, Dodgers

The 2026 National League Championship Series has been all Milwaukee Brewers so far.

Milwaukee has a commanding three-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers with Game 4 scheduled to be played on Thursday night. If the Brewers win, they will advance to the World Series.

There were many who thought the Brewers' streak of winning the National League Central would come to an end this season. Instead, the Brewers are on the doorstep of history. There are many reasons why Milwaukee has outplayed the Dodgers throughout the series. The bullpen has been incredible, Jake Bauers has shined and the rotation has done its job. One guy who deserves a lot of credit is Pat Murphy, as well.

There's a reason why he's the two-time reigning National League Manager of the Year and should win the award again. Murphy has pushed all of the right buttons throughout the NLCS. Between the Brewers and the Dodgers, the NLCS has two of the best managers in the game in Murphy and Dave Roberts. Of the two, Murphy has clearly been the best this series, though.

The Brewers Are Sitting Pretty

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy speaks in a press conference after game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like every single decision the Brewers have made this series has been the right one. In Game 2, the Brewers put David Hamilton in the starting lineup and he went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. That was a game-changer. In Game 1, the Brewers had Luis Lara in the starting lineup and he drove in what would end up being the game-winning run for Milwaukee. In Game 3, the Brewers started the game with Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Hamilton all on the bench. Andrew Vaughn, who replaced Yelich in the lineup, drew an important walk in the seventh inning. Then, Yelich pinch-ran for him and was driven in by Bauers' two-run homer.

Ortiz, who was at third base over Hamilton, drove in a run during the Game 3 win as well. Plus, the Brewers have gotten seemingly every pitching decision right. The starters haven't gone deep and Milwaukee has known exactly when to turn it over to the bullpen. On the other hand, Roberts made what could be argued as a few mistakes, specifically in Game 3. Andy Pages was yanked in favor of Max Muncy. Prized rookie Josue De Paula was wasted in Game 3 as well and was replaced by Kiké Hernandez at a critical point in the game. Plus, the offense in general has done nothing.

Milwaukee has pushed all of the right buttons, whereas the Dodgers have faltered. This is absolutely a testament to Murphy, as well as the players on the field.