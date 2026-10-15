Pat Murphy Says Brewers 'Won't Be Denied' in Quest to Beat Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been by far the better team compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers through the first three games of the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers took care of business at home in Games 1 and 2, something they were unable to do last season. In Game 3, they dominated LA to take a 3-0 series lead.

What exactly is the difference for the Brewers this year after getting swept last year? Brewers manager Pat Murphy said his club will not be denied under any circumstances.

"They're hungry. That's the big difference," Murphy said of his team. "They were good last year; we won the most games in baseball last year, and they were good. We ran into a buzzsaw; a team pretty similar to the team we're playing right now. They were really good. ... This year, they don't want to be denied, and they're going against arguably one of the best teams in baseball ever put together, and they don't care. They won't be denied."

The Brewers are hungry, and that's clear in their play against the Dodgers.

Overall, Milwaukee had a better season this year than last, with a deeper, more dominant pitching staff and a more confident mindset.

The 2026 team has shed the underdog label, and has a belief that their style of play will directly translate to October and provide them with success.

So far, it's worked, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has noticed the difference.

"I think they have more experience," Roberts said of the Brewers. "They're really taking great at-bats. They're taking better at-bats than they did last year. Their ball-in-play averages, gosh dang, it's got to be .400. When they put the ball in play, it's a hit. They're also slugging, which they didn't do last year. Those are good combos.

"Defensively they're everywhere and making plays, and it's hard for us to certainly create, build innings and score. Where I thought last year we did a better job of slugging and having those guys play from behind."

Dodgers Need to Make History to Avoid 2026 Postseason Exit

The Dodgers will need to make history if they want to avoid an early postseason exit in 2026.

According to MLB researcher Sarah Langs: "In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams with a 3-0 lead have gone on to win the series 41 of 42 times (98%), with 32 of those series being sweeps. Only two teams have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 and only the 2004 Red Sox, in the ALCS, have come all the way back to win."

In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams with a 3-0 lead have gone on to win the series 41 of 42 times (98%), with 32 of those series being sweeps



Only two teams have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 + only the 2004 Red Sox, in the ALCS, have come all the way back to win https://t.co/JqtYRnBKk4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 15, 2026

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