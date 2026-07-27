The Milwaukee Brewers simply don't stop winning. They have command in the National League Central and are just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in Major League Baseball at 66-39 on the season.

The Brewers are able to remain successful as a small-market team because they are able to bring back major league ready pieces for their stars on expiring contracts when the time comes to trade them.

However, they might get more aggressive this year. Andy McCullough of The Athletic predicts that Milwaukee could land the biggest fish in the pond in Tarik Skubal.

"Will they? Probably not. Milwaukee built up its excellent farm system through discipline and diligence, and they may not deviate from that strategy. (And the Tigers may just hold onto Skubal, anyway.)," McCullough wrote. "But, buddy, Skubal sure would look good beside Jacob Misiorowski at the top of the Brewers rotation, wouldn’t he? The franchise hasn’t reached the World Series since 1982. The team posted the best record in baseball last year and still got trounced by the Dodgers in the NLCS. Now might be the time to go for broke."

Potential Tarik Skubal trade could be just what Brewers need

Jul 24, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates after the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skubal has bounced back quite nicely from his elbow surgery earlier this season. He is in the final year of his contract, which could be a mitigating factor to the Brewers potentially landing him in a trade.

However, it would not be a bad idea to try and land him. The Brewers have elite starting pitching already, but Kyle Harrison has dealt with some elbow issues, and Brandon Woodruff is likely out until 2028 after another shoulder injury.

This leaves a hole in the rotation, and adding Skubal could be just what the Brewers need in order to overcome the Dodgers. Last fall, the Brewers were swept by the Dodgers in the NLCS and were completely dominated by the Dodgers' starting pitchers.

Now that Jacob Misiorowski is more seasoned, he and Skubal could form a deadly one-two punch at the top of the rotation and give Milwaukee a legitimate chance to overcome Los Angeles and potentially reach the World Series for the first time since 1982.

It may cost a lot of prospects, but it is certainly something worth considering if the Brewers want to overcome their fellow National League powerhouse. It will be interesting to see if they can ultimately get it done.