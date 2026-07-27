MLB Rumors: The One Player The Brewers Can't Afford To Trade Amid Tarik Skubal Buzz

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in rumors, with MLB's trade deadline one week away.

As the Aug. 3 deadline approaches, one Brewers pitcher has been mentioned numerous times as a possible trade candidate in a potential Skubal blockbuster -- Logan Henderson.

Brewers fans should be salivating at the possiblity of adding Skubal to a starting rotation headed by NL Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski.

General manager Matt Arnold would be wise to do everything possible to hang onto the 24-year-old Henderson, however.

With Misiorowski, Henderson and the recovering left-hander Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee has a trio of 24-year-olds heading their rotation for the stretch run and beyond.

Henderson is under team control for five more years and isn't scheduled to become a free agent until 2032. The right-hander recently spent time on the injured list and had a scare earlier this month, but has been sharp in his second year in the big leagues.

After making his MLB debut in April 2025, Henderson made just five starts before suffering a right elbow injury. He's made eight starts in 2026, in what is technically still his rookie campaign.

Logan Henderson Has Been Stellar In First 13 MLB Starts

Jul 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with 13 MLB starts under his belt, the sample size is big enough for fans to make a judgement on Henderson.

The 2021 first-round draft pick has been stellar thus far for the Brewers.

Henderson has gone 7-1 with a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 80 strikeouts across 63 2/3 innings pitched in his 13 games.

He isn't putting up Misiorowski numbers, but nobody in baseball is.

Henderson has the look of a top of the rotation starter in the very near future.

He's yet to allow more than three runs in a big-league start, meaning that he's always kept Milwaukee in the game when he's taken the mound.

Henderson's also done a great job of limiting baserunners, having allowed six hits in a start once, five knocks twice and less than five every other time out. He's gone back-to-back starts without allowing a walk and has only surrendered three free passes once, while hitting only one batter in his career.

With lofty playoff aspirations yet again this season, the Brewers should absolutely do their due diligence and attempt to trade for Skubal.

Instead of possibly giving up Henderson though, Arnold and company may want to lean more toward shipping out one of their highly touted prospects not named Jesus Made.