What Do These Cryptic Posts Mean for Brewers, Andrew Fischer?

What's going on with the Milwaukee Brewers?

First and foremost, things are going well on the field right now, despite a plethora of pitching injuries. The Brewers opened up the second half of the season by winning three straight games over the Miami Marlins. But that's not why rumors are swirling around the organization.

On Monday, The Athletic's Stephen Nesbitt set off the fanbase with a cryptic, seven-word tweet.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are doing it again," Nesbitt wrote on X.

the milwaukee brewers are doing it again — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) July 20, 2026

What's Going On With The Brewers?

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This simple — and cryptic — message got the fanbase going, because what could it mean? Well, the Brewers got trade season started early by going out and acquiring Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros last week. Could this be a sign of another trade to come? Also, the Brewers have been aggressive in locking up prospects on long-term deals this season. The Brewers signed shortstop Cooper Pratt and outfielder Luis Lara to long-term deals before stepping foot on a big league field. Now, both are on the big league club.

The Brewers have a few other elite prospects to keep an eye on, like the No. 1 overall prospect in the game in Jesús Made.

As of writing, the club hasn't made any announcements yet. But Brewers No. 7 prospect Andrew Fischer added more fuel to the fire himself. The third base prospect posted two emojis on X at 1:44 p.m. CDT.

😎👀 — Andrew Fischer (@sirfischer3) July 20, 2026

On top of this, he reposted Nesbitt's tweet as well.

Fischer has had a mammoth of a season so far. The 22-year-old has played in 79 games total across High-A and Double-A and is slashing .286/.432/.674 with a 1.106 OPS, 29 homers and 67 RBIs. Fischer was selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft by Milwaukee and has had a meteoric rise this season, to say the least.

When the Brewers handed out extensions to Pratt and Lara, both were in Triple-A. Fischer is not there right now. Are the Brewers about to hand out a deal even sooner than they have already? If this was just a promotion to Triple-A, then Nesbitt's post would arguably be overstating things. One fun idea would be if Milwaukee was promoting Fischer all the way up to the majors.

The Brewers could use a boost offensively at third base and Fischer has at least shown down in the minors that he has elite power potential. It doesn't seem very likely that Fischer would be getting the call to the bigs this early, but he has been incredible this season.

Rumors are swirling and they stem from the post from Nesbitt. Now, we wait, but it seems like there's a chance it involves Fischer.