The Dream Power Bat for the Brewers at the 2026 Trade Deadline

If the playoffs were to begin tomorrow, the Milwaukee Brewers would certainly be contenders in the National League, but they could be even better.

Right now, the Brewers have the best starting rotation in baseball with a 3.16 rotation ERA. The bullpen could use a boost, but it has been solid and is eighth in the league right now with a 3.72 ERA. Milwaukee's offense has been the best in baseball overall throughout the month of June with 150 runs. In comparison, the Philadelphia Phillies have scored the second-most runs in June with 138.

Part of the reason why this is the case is that the Brewers have seen an increase in power throughout the month of June. The Brewers have been near the bottom of the leaderboard in baseball in homers as a team this season. Throughout the month of June, the Brewers have hit 34 homers, which is 12th in the league. In total, Milwaukee is tied for 26th in the league with just 74 homers in 81 games played. That arguably is a clear sign that the Brewers need more power before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Brewers Need A Power Bat

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) runs after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

In the playoffs, you need power because a homer can transform a game with just one swing and you only have a few chances to move on. The Brewers have been good as a team all season, but throughout the month of June, they've shown that they can be special. They don't need to hit the most homers in the league, but logging the 12th-most throughout the month of June has given Milwaukee enough firepower to have the best overall offense. That's why Milwaukee needs to add ahead of the trade deadline and the guy they should be watching very closely is outfielder Jorge Soler of the Los Angeles Angels.

So far this season, much has been said about the pitching trade market, but the position player market hasn't developed much yet. Someone who would be a near-seamless fit would be Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, but the Astros have turned their season around a bit and Houston is just a half-game out of a playoff spot.

If Paredes isn't moved, Soler is someone who could add a right-handed bat to the mix for the organization. If the Brewers were to go after Soler, they could plug him in right field and then utilize Sal Frelick as a super utility guy, especially at third base. Soler has 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 63 games played. This is a veteran with 214 career long balls and someone who has already won a World Series Most Valuable Player Award. He has great playoff experience, significant power and isn't signed to a deal beyond the 2026 season.

If the Brewers want to add power, Soler would be a very good fit.