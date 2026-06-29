Brewers' Rotation Just Made 113-Year History, Despite Cubs Series Loss

The Milwaukee Brewers may have lost their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, but there was a silver lining: the starting rotation.

Milwaukee's rotation has been solid all season, but it has gotten even better recently with the addition of Brandon Woodruff from the Injured List. Over the last week, Milwaukee's rotation has been lights-out, to say the least. Milwaukee lost 4-3 on Sunday, but Woodruff took the hill and allowed just one base hit across 5 2/3 shutout innings pitched. The veteran also struck out six batters.

Woodruff has now made two starts since coming off the Injured List and has allowed two base hits in 11 2/3 total innings pitched. Also, he hasn't allowed a run. In Game 2 of the Cubs series, Kyle Harrison took the mound and allowed just two runs in five innings, despite the fact that Milwaukee went on to lose 8-2. On Friday, Jacob Misiorowski took the mound and was unsurprisingly excellent. He pitched six innings and allowed just two base hits and one run. That's not all, though. He also set a new record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter at 105.5 miles per hour.

The Brewers' Rotation Has Been On Fire

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks to the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It always stings to lose a series against the Cubs, but the Brewers' starting rotation has been incredible recently and will carry this team in the long run. Over the Brewers' last six games, Milwaukee's starters have pitched to a 0.82 ERA while striking out 48 batters and allowing just 13 base hits. Those are some insane numbers and OptaSTATS noted that no other team has had a rotation with a sub-1.00 ERA with as many strikeouts and as few hits allowed over a 6-game span in a single season since ERA became a stat in 1913.

"The Brewers' starters over their last 6 games: 0.82 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 13 hits allowed. No other MLB team's starters have had a sub-1.00 ERA with as many strikeouts and as few hits allowed over a 6-game span in a single season (since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913)."

The @Brewers starters over their last 6 games:



0.82 ERA

48 strikeouts

13 hits allowed



No other MLB team's starters have had a sub-1.00 ERA with as many strikeouts and as few hits allowed over a 6-game span in a single season (since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913). pic.twitter.com/yG6WKqpuba — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 28, 2026

The Brewers' rotation hasn't just been good, it has been historically good. The six-game streak began when Woodruff returned to the hill on June 22. Since then, the most base hits allowed by a Brewers starter in a game has been five by Shane Drohan on Wednesday. The most runs allowed in a start over the Brewers' last six games has been two runs from Harrison on Saturday.

Again, you never want to lose a series against the Cubs if you're the Brewers. But Milwaukee is 50-31 on the season. If the rotation keeps pitching like this — or even close to it — the Brewers are going to be just fine in the long run. Milwaukee has the best rotation ERA in baseball at 3.16. That will be enough to contend. Plus, Milwaukee will have a chance to add even more firepower ahead of the trade deadline in August. All in all, it's a good time to be a Brewers fan.