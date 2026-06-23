Brewers Viewed as 'Real' Option for Tarik Skubal Blockbuster

The Milwaukee Brewers just got a weapon back in the starting rotation in Brandon Woodruff. Could we see another on the way to town over the next six weeks?

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and it's clear that the Brewers should be buyers. Milwaukee is 47-29 on the season and has a five-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals. If the Brewers are going to make a splash it should be for a starter or a big bat. The Brewers could use a reliever as well, but it's hard to imagine a reliever would have more of an individual impact on Milwaukee's title hopes than a starter or big bat would. Ideally, the Brewers would strike multiple times ahead of the deadline.

Over the last few weeks, the Brewers have been tied to the big fish of this year's trade market consistently: Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

The Brewers Need To Call Detroit

Jun 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks at the scoreboard after the retiring the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray held a question-and-answer session with fans on Reddit. He unsurprisingly was asked about Skubal and noted that he thinks the Brewers seem like a "real" option for Skubal. On top of this, he noted that he thinks there's a "reasonable" chance the Brewers make a splash and Skubal is the guy he is watching.

"The Brewers and Rays, to me, seem like real options for Skubal and adding Skubal to a rotation with Misiorowski and Harrison ... that's really, really nasty," Murray wrote.

He continued when asked about the Brewers' odds of making a splash.

"They should, and I think there's a reasonable chance it could happen," Murray wrote. "And if it does, Skubal is the name I'm watching. I covered the Brewers for years and I heard often what Mark Attanasio thought of CC Sabathia and the trade to bring him to Milwaukee. It changed their franchise. Skubal could be his chance to do it again and adding him to Misiorowski and Harrison ... holy smokes. Who wants to deal with that? I genuinely believe that if the Brewers traded for Skubal that they'd be the favorite to win the World Series."

This is just more fuel to the fire of the speculation and rumors linking Skubal to the Brewers. Skubal should be considered. This is the guy who was the best pitcher in baseball over the last two years. He's going to be a free agent after the season, so Milwaukee wouldn't have to shell out long-term cash. The Brewers also have the best farm system in baseball, so they could trade for Skubal and still have an elite farm system, even by giving a few prospects away.

It should be a perfect storm for Milwaukee. If the Brewers put their chips on the table and got Skubal, they'd have the best rotation in baseball by far. Plus, they have had the best offense in baseball throughout the month of June. Milwaukee does not have a World Series title under its belt. This team has that potential, especially if they could make a splash and get Skubal. It has to be considered, at least.