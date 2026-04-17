This Brewers Rotation Trend Is Starting to Feel Impossible to Ignore

The Milwaukee Brewers are 10-8 on the season. They are just a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds atop the National League Central standings, but they could be even better.

Over the last few weeks, much has been said about the injuries impacting the offense right now. Jackson Chourio hasn't played in a game yet this season. Andrew Vaughn got hurt. Most recently, Christian Yelich was put on the Injured List. The injuries to the offense have been talked about over and over again, but one thing that has gone under the radar is the sheer volume of starting pitchers Milwaukee has had so far this season.

Milwaukee hasn't announced a starter for Friday's tilt against the Miami Marlins just yet, but it has been reported that Kyle Harrison's next start will be pushed back by a few days. As of writing, no starter has been announced for Tuesday and Wednesday's contests against the Detroit Tigers.

The Brewers' Depth Has Been Tested

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Coleman Crow (72) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the expectation is that 25-year-old hurler Coleman Crow will get the start for the Brewers on Friday, which would be the first start of his big league career. In the process, McCalvy also pointed out that if Crow does start on Friday, he would be the team's ninth starting pitcher in 19 games.

"If it's Coleman Crow starting for the Brewers tomorrow in Miami as expected, he would be the ninth pitcher to start for Milwaukee in the first 19 games," McCalvy wrote. "That's a pace for 76 different starting pitchers this season, which would be a lot, in my professional opinion."

That's a trend that can't be ignored and something should be done about it. Quinn Priester is on the Injured List right now. Harrison was pushed back, but has avoided an Injured List stint, for now. Jacob Misiorowski is tied for the league lead with four starts. Chad Patrick has pitched in four games, including three starts. Brandon Woodruff has made three starts. Harrison has made three starts. Aaron Ashby has been an opener once. Brandon Sproat has made two starts. Shane Drohan made one start. Logan Henderson has also made a start. Now, Crow could join that list.

If the back of the rotation is going to be that much of a revolving door, the Brewers arguably should go out and consider signing veteran starter Lucas Giolito in free agency. He's out there for the taking still and made 26 stats last year for the Boston Red Sox. Priester will be back at some point and that will help to solve the issue. But soon enough, having this many starters take the hill will backfire. You need some form of consistency. Signing someone like Giolito would help, if he's close to game action, and give the club valuable, veteran depth if a different injury pops up.

Nine starters potentially in 19 games isn't common.