What We Got Right — and Wrong — About the Brewers After 38 Games

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the National League Central over the course of the rest of the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

When the 2026 season began, the Brewers came out of the gate hot. Milwaukee has 6-1, despite entering the season without Quinn Priester or Jackson Chourio. Plus, Andrew Vaughn got hurt on Opening Day. Things started to slow down a bit, but the Brewers have never been a game below .500 so far this season. There were a few times when Milwaukee dropped back down to .500, but the Brewers never crossed the threshold and went a game below .500.

Milwaukee went a bit under the radar nationally in large part because of the fact that the National League Central has been the best division in baseball. The Cincinnati Reds were the stars early on and now the Chicago Cubs sit atop the standings. On top of this, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the biggest early-season surprises around baseball as they have been better than expected.

So, through all of this, the Brewers have simply played good baseball and stayed above water waiting to get healthier. Now, they do have Chourio and Vaughn back and have won four games in a row, including a three-game sweep over the New York Yankees.

With that being said, let's take a look back and break down what we've gotten right, and wrong, about this club so far.

What We Got Right

Jacob Misiorowski Taking His Game To Another Level

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees Friday, May 8, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was hard not to be high on Misiorowski. The young flamethrower stands at 6'7'' and took the league by storm last season. This year, he has been even better. Misiorowski has made eight starts and has a 2.45 ERA in 44 innings pitched to go along with a league-leading 70 strikeouts. He also just threw the seven fastest recorded pitches by a starter, all in his most recent start against the New York Yankees. He's a superstar.

The Brewers Would Be Alright

May 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits a game winning home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

When the Brewers started the season 8-7, there were some overreactions out there. We said that it was an overreaction to believe that the Brewers' NL Central champions streak would come to an end this season. Milwaukee, when healthy, arguably is the best team in the division and is showing that right now.

What We Got Wrong

Trevor Megill's Early-Season Struggles

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) makes the out on a groundball by Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (not pictured) in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

When Trevor Megill struggled out of the gate to begin the season, there were some concerns there. But he has completely turned his season around. Megill hasn't allowed a run in eight of his last nine appearances for Milwaukee. The Brewers need him in the back of this bullpen and he has delivered.