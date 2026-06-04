When Brewers Could Finally Promote Cooper Pratt, Jett Williams

The Milwaukee Brewers have a clear offensive problem with the left side of the infield. This has been the case for a while and has been a major talking point around the club.

Joey Ortiz has been excellent defensively at shortstop, but has been bad offensively. He entered the day on Thursday batting .193 in 50 games played. David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo have both gotten looks at third base this season and neither has been able to consistently get it going offensively either. If the Brewers want to improve their offense, the easiest way to do so would be to promote either Cooper Pratt, who landed a long-term contract extension earlier in the season before making his big league debut, or Jett Williams, who was acquired from the New York Mets this past offseason in the Freddy Peralta deal.

This isn't a groundbreaking take. In fact, fans and media members alike have been discussing this very topic for weeks at this point. But the Brewers haven't made a change yet. So, the big question that remains is when could we see a change? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal pointed to June 16 as a date for fans to watch because it's when clubs are able to trade free agents in the first year of their contracts.

The Brewers Can Bolster The Infield

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Wondering when the Brewers might promote shortstop Cooper Pratt and/or third baseman Jett Williams? June 16, the first date teams can trade free agents in the first year of contracts without their consent, is a day to keep in mind," Rosenthal wrote. "Luis Rengifo, whom the Brewers signed to a one-year, $3.5 million free-agent deal, likely has minimal trade value – he’s batting .204 with a .531 OPS.

"But rather than release him, the Brewers surely would prefer to find a taker that might give them either a measure of financial relief or a low-level prospect in return. Williams could replace Rengifo at third. Pratt, who is hitting respectably at Triple A, could become the starter at short, with Joey Ortiz either remaining with the club in a utility role or getting demoted to the minors.

If the Brewers could find a taker for Rengifo, that would be an obvious plus for the team. If Rengifo was moved, there would be an even clearer path for the club to promote Williams to take over at third base. Right now, the club doesn't really need another reason to promote Pratt. He's playing well down in Triple-A and already has the extension. It's not a matter of "if" but instead a matter of "when" he will take over at shortstop. The best answer for Milwaukee would be as soon as possible.