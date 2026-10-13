Why Brewers Are a Bigger Threat to Win World Series Than You Realize
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The Milwaukee Brewers have taken command of the National League Championship Series, winning the first two games at home and heading to Los Angeles just two wins away from their first World Series since 1982.
At this time last year, the Brewers were leaving home down 2-0 and ultimately ended up getting swept in four games by the Dodgers. However, things are different this year, and while many anticipated that the Dodgers would win this series, the Brewers have done everything better so far.
Here are a few reasons why the Brewers may have flipped the script on the Dodgers and are a bigger championship threat than you may realize.
Their brand of baseball
What has made the Brewers so dangerous isn't just the fact that they score a lot of runs, but the way they do it as well. Most teams rely heavily on the home run ball to score their runs. The Brewers? Not so much.
The Brewers have so many ways they can beat their opponents. They can do all the little things right such as situational hitting, small ball, and running the bases. They also play strong defense, and though that hasn't been on display this postseason, the Brewers simply can find different ways to win, and because of that, the Dodgers don't seem to have much of an answer, so there's a lot to like about what they do offensively.
In truth, the Brewers are proving that situational hitting, running the bases and advancing runners may not be a lost art in today's game after all.
The Dodgers are panicking
Shohei Ohtani has been playing through a hip injury, and it shows. He is 3-for-20 this postseason and is slashing just .150/.261/.150 with a .411 OPS. It's gotten so bad that the Dodgers are now thinking about benching him for Game 3 on Wednesday. This isn't the sign of a confident team, but rather, one that is beginning to panic and is slowly realizing just how dangerous the Brewers are.
To say the Brewers are in their heads may be a little extreme, but they are slowly staring to understand just what the Brewers are capable of. The Dodgers can certainly get back into the series, but the Brewers have stepped on their throats the first two games and are not showing any signs of slowing down, so it will be interesting to see if Milwaukee drops the hammer in the next two games.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5