Why Brewers Are a Bigger Threat to Win World Series Than You Realize

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken command of the National League Championship Series, winning the first two games at home and heading to Los Angeles just two wins away from their first World Series since 1982.

At this time last year, the Brewers were leaving home down 2-0 and ultimately ended up getting swept in four games by the Dodgers. However, things are different this year, and while many anticipated that the Dodgers would win this series, the Brewers have done everything better so far.

Here are a few reasons why the Brewers may have flipped the script on the Dodgers and are a bigger championship threat than you may realize.

Their brand of baseball

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang (2) celebrates with first base coach Spencer Allen (67) after hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What has made the Brewers so dangerous isn't just the fact that they score a lot of runs, but the way they do it as well. Most teams rely heavily on the home run ball to score their runs. The Brewers? Not so much.

The Brewers have so many ways they can beat their opponents. They can do all the little things right such as situational hitting, small ball, and running the bases. They also play strong defense, and though that hasn't been on display this postseason, the Brewers simply can find different ways to win, and because of that, the Dodgers don't seem to have much of an answer, so there's a lot to like about what they do offensively.

In truth, the Brewers are proving that situational hitting, running the bases and advancing runners may not be a lost art in today's game after all.

The Dodgers are panicking

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shohei Ohtani has been playing through a hip injury, and it shows. He is 3-for-20 this postseason and is slashing just .150/.261/.150 with a .411 OPS. It's gotten so bad that the Dodgers are now thinking about benching him for Game 3 on Wednesday. This isn't the sign of a confident team, but rather, one that is beginning to panic and is slowly realizing just how dangerous the Brewers are.

To say the Brewers are in their heads may be a little extreme, but they are slowly staring to understand just what the Brewers are capable of. The Dodgers can certainly get back into the series, but the Brewers have stepped on their throats the first two games and are not showing any signs of slowing down, so it will be interesting to see if Milwaukee drops the hammer in the next two games.