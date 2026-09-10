Brewers-Dodgers Race for No. 1 Seed Clearly Favors Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers control their own destiny right now and are in the driver's seat when it comes to the top seed in the National League with just a few weeks to go in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

Milwaukee is sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a 91-56 record. Plus, the Brewers just swept the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series to create even more separation in the race for the National League Central crown. If the Brewers are going to lose the top spot in the National League, the club that is most likely to nab it would be the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles, at least, is the closest team to Milwaukee right now. The Dodgers have won seven games in a row and are 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers.

The Brewers Control Their Destiny

Aug 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tight race, but the Brewers currently have the advantage. The Dodgers just lost two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to the 15-day Injured List with knee and bicep injuries

Shohei Ohtani to be placed on the injured list (left knee, right biceps), Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announces. pic.twitter.com/AG3VlX3TVe — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2026

Los Angeles is loaded with superstar talent, but even the Dodgers are going to be negatively impacted when the best player on the planet can't suit up for at least two weeks. Right now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League is down to 14. If you're a fan of the Brewers, this is the number to follow. Every win by the Brewers will drop it. Every loss by the Dodgers also will drop it. It's a combination of wins needed by the Brewers, as well as losses by the club closest to Milwaukee, which in this case is the Dodgers.

The Brewers are in the driver's seat. All they have to do is keep winning. If Milwaukee keeps winning, there's nothing the Dodgers can do to overtake the Brewers. But if Milwaukee starts stacking losses, that's when things could shift.

Both the Brewers and the Dodgers are legit World Series contenders, but this race is still going to be important. Whoever lands the top seed will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Plus, Milwaukee already won the tiebreaker against the Dodgers, so the only way for them to move ahead is by finishing at least a game ahead by the time all 162 games are played. If Milwaukee and Los Angeles finish the 2026 season with the same records, the Brewers would be the No. 1 seed.

Whoever lands the No. 1 seed will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, as well as be guaranteed to face a Wild Card team in the National League Division Series. The team that lands the No. 2 seed will have home-field advantage in the National League Division Series, at least, and would face either the No. 3 Wild Card team, or, very likely the National League East champion.

The Brewers control their own destiny here.