Why Brewers Fans Shouldn't Panic Despite Game 3 Loss

The Milwaukee Brewers took a tough loss in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night to the San Diego Padres. While the Brewers are still one win away from the NLCS, the Padres are now back in the series, and some fans may be a little bit concerned.

The Brewers have lost 12 consecutive road games in the postseason dating back to Game 4 of the 2018 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jen Lada of ESPN Milwaukee urges Brewers fans to not panic just yet, citing that there is no evidence suggesting the Brewers can't get the job done here. But there are other reasons to stay positive as well. Here are two of them.

The Brewers are still ahead in the series

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) leaves the game during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their loss, the Brewers are still in command here. All it takes is one more win to advance to the NLCS for the second straight year. They won the first two games at home, so they still have a lot of momentum on their side. And truthfully, all streaks must come to an end at some point.

Perhaps Game 4 is when the Brewers will turn things around and start winning playoff games on the road again. While the Brewers do have to go with a bullpen game, their pitching staff has been solid all season long, and with them still leading the series, there is no reason to believe that they've lost any momentum.

Jacob Misiorowski starts Game 5

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's say for a minute that the Brewers' road woes continue and they lose Game 5. It's certainly understandable that fans would be a little nervous after Milwaukee had a 2-0 lead in the series. But they would have something for Game 5 that the Padres wouldn't: Jacob Misiorowski.

While he struggled in Game 1, he didn't implode and at least kept the Brewers in the game. He has been the best starting pitcher in Major League Baseball all season long and is likely to win the Cy Young Award, so the Brewers will be in good hands.

On top of that, they'll be returning home to American Family Field with a chance to close out the series in front of their fans, so they'll have that advantage over San Diego. They haven't had many issues at home either, so while the Padres could have momentum on their side, the Brewers still hold all the cards.

It's also worth noting that the Brewers lost a 2-0 lead in the NLDS last year to the Chicago Cubs, only to come home and win Game 5.