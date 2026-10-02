Jacob Misiorowski vs. Padres: How Brewers Have Early NLDS Advantage

After a few long days of waiting, we're finally just one day away from the Milwaukee Brewers kicking off their 2026 playoff run.

Milwaukee will take the field on Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. It's been a long road to get here, but the playoffs have arrived and unsurprisingly, the first pitch of the postseason for Milwaukee will be from Jacob Misiorowski.

The righty flamethrower was the best pitcher in baseball throughout the 2026 season and he will have a chance to give Milwaukee an early lead in the series. The Padres aren't an easy matchup, to say the least. Fortunately, Misiorowski has already had some success against San Diego this season.

Misiorowski made a start against the Padres back on May 13. That day, the big righty tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just four base hits while striking out 10 batters. While that stat line is a bit absurd, it's pretty much in line with what he did all season to this point.

Jacob Misiorowski Give Milwaukee An Advantage

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski was the best pitcher in the league. There's no denying that fact. He finished the regular season with a league-leading 1.80 ERA to go along with 252 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched. The most earned runs he allowed in a game was five on Sep. 2. That was the only game in which he allowed more than three runs in a game all season. Simply put, he gave Milwaukee a chance to win every single time he touched the mound.

So, when it comes to Game 1, that's the guy you want to roll with. He was the best pitcher in baseball all season in general, plus he had individual success against the Padres. What else could you ask for?

Last season, the big flamethrower made three postseason appearances and had a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings of work. That was after struggling down the stretch and having his role shifted a bit with the organization. In the offseason, he went back to the lab and made a leap ahead of the 2026 season. If he pitches as he has all season to this point, Milwaukee should be able to come out on top in the first game of the five-game series. That's critical. Whoever wins Game 1 has a significant advantage the rest of the way in the series.