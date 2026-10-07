Pat Murphy Has Perfect Response as Brewers Playoff Road Woes Continue

The Milwaukee Brewers missed an opportunity to close out the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night. The Padres won 4-3 to force a Game 4, and now the Brewers will likely go with a bullpen game. Still, they have another opportunity to close out the series before it gets pushed to Game 5.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, they have now lost 12 straight road games in the playoffs dating back to Game 4 of the 2018 NLCS, and that's something they'll have to reverse if they want to close out the Padres in Game 4 of this year's NLDS.

After the game, manager Pat Murphy was asked about that, and he had a perfect response.

"Tough to win on the road in a playoff situation obviously. We've done a pretty good job at home I would say but it's never fun," Murphy said. "I wouldn't beat up the old Brewers if you don't mind."

Pat Murphy has perfect response to Brewers road woes

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) pulls Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) from the game during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy correctly pointed out that while the Brewers have lost a lot of road games in the postseason dating back to 2018, they have lost those games to some pretty solid teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers went to the World Series in 2018 and won it in 2020 and again in 2025 after beating the Brewers. The Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 after beating the Brewers in the National League wild card game, and even after losing two games in the NLDS last year to the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers came home and won Game 5 to advance.

So, it's not as if the Brewers didn't have tough competition. They've actually had to deal with some pretty solid teams, many of which reached the World Series and eventually won, so it's not like the Brewers have anything to be ashamed of.

Losing streaks happen in the postseason too, and sometimes, they are hard to reverse. The good thing about this series is that if they do lose Game 4 on Wednesday, they'll return home for Game 5, where they have done quite well, so even if they lose their 2-0 lead in the series, there is a lot working in their favor since they had home field advantage to start things off.

The team also won 103 games, the most in franchise history. Perhaps they'll reverse their road fortunes in Game 4.