Cardinals Outfielder Robs Royals Rookie Jac Caglianone of Hit in First MLB At-Bat

What a catch.

Blake Silverman

Royals rookie Caglianone makes solid contact in his first MLB at bat
Royals rookie Caglianone makes solid contact in his first MLB at bat / Screengrab via @MLB on X/Twitter and FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Jac Caglianone's highly anticipated MLB career kicked off Tuesday after he was called up to the big leagues Sunday afternoon and was slotted into the Kansas City Royals' lineup as the team's designated hitter in their series opener in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Caglianone, the No. 6 pick in the 2024 MLB draft, batted sixth for the Royals and got his first MLB at-bat in the top of the second inning. He swung through the first pitch he saw, a 95-mph fastball up in the zone. After a good take on the next pitch followed by a swinging strike two, he connected on a breaking ball low and away and sent the ball toward the right field gap at Busch Stadium.

The first ball Caglianone hit in play had base hit written all over it, but Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II made an incredible leaping grab on the warning track which sent him into the wall. The web gem took away extra bases for Caglianone in his first big-league at-bat and his family couldn't believe it.

The top Royals prospect spent less than two weeks in Triple-A Omaha before he received the call up Sunday. In 12 games with Omaha, he slashed .319/.370/.723 with 15 hits that included six home runs and 13 RBIs.

His first MLB hit will have to wait a bit longer. But if the first ball Caglianone hit into play told us anything, it won't take that much time at all.

