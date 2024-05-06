Cardinals Reportedly Considering Promoting Fireballer After Dominant Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff has exceeded expectations so far this season and is largely responsible for why the club doesn't have the worst record in baseball.
The three new veteran starting pitchers are holding it down on their end and the bullpen has been dominant. However, with the recent injury of left-hander Steven Matz, the Cardinals are now faced with the reality that they might need more pitching depth.
After Sunday's frustrating 5-1 loss to the White Sox in which St. Louis' bullpen pitched the whole game, the Cardinals might be making a call to the minors for help.
"(Chris) Roycroft, whose story includes playing college basketball, has an upper octave power fastball and he is in the mix for a promotion as the Cardinals consider moves for the bullpen after Sunday's by-committee game and ahead of the (New York Mets) series," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Monday afternoon.
Roycroft has recorded a 1.38 ERA with a 9-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .213 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP in 13 innings pitched across 11 games played for Triple-A Memphis this season.
The 26-year-old began his journey in St. Louis' farm system back in 2022 and quickly climbed his way up to Triple-A last summer.
The flamethrower is capable of throwing in the upper 90 mph range and could be another vital asset to the Cardinals' commanding bullpen -- that is if he can translate his minor-league success to the next level.
Adding another hard-throwing pitcher to the staff will hopefully give the Cardinals more flexibility but more importantly in the short-term, replenish a bullpen that is full of players in need of a night or two off.
