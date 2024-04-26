Cardinals Offense Listed Among ‘Biggest Busts’ Of MLB’s Start To Season
It's no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals' offense is the team's Achille's heal at the moment and will need to turn things around if the club hopes to avoid a repeat of last season.
After the pitching staff took the blame for St. Louis' worst season in 33 years in 2023, it's now the lineup that is struggling and fans are extremely frustrated with their beloved franchise.
With a veteran-studded and densely talented group of hitters, it's no surprise to see the Cardinals listed among the 'biggest busts' of this season so far -- according to Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott.
The Cardinals offense came in at No. 6 on Scott's list of the top eight biggest busts of Major League Baseball's first month of the season. "Only three teams have scored fewer runs, have a lower OPS or collected fewer hits," Scott wrote Friday. "Only the Chicago White Sox have fewer home runs. Only two NL teams have a worse run differential. They are also bottom-five in batting average."
Key sluggers like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Brandon Donovan are all hitting below a .700 OPS and have not looked like themselves at the plate this season.
Most were concerned with the pitching staff going into this season due to last year's tumultuous outcome but it's now the pitchers who aren't the problem. The retooled rotation is holding its own but the lackluster offense can't seem to pull it together.
Luckily, it's still very early in the season and there's plenty of talent in the lineup to bring the Cardinals back to playoff contention. If the offense can find its groove and the pitching staff can maintain, it won't be long before St. Louis climbs itself out of last place in the National League Central.
