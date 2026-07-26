28-Year-Old Outfielder Would Be Great Buy-Low Trade Candidate For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were able to turn things around and get back in the win column Saturday with a much-needed victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis boasted a 50-45 record heading into the All-Star break, but has struggled since, going 3-6 in the team's last nine games. With the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, every single game matters in determining whether the Cardinals will act as buyers or sellers.

If the Cardinals want to make additions at the deadline, they should prioritize improving their lineup "within reason" and bringing in a player who will remain under team control past this season. One buy-low option St. Louis should pursue is Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle, who Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes would be a great fit for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals should pursue a trade for Brenton Doyle

Apr 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle (9) catches a fly out hit by Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (not pictured) in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Speaking of guys who have been on the IL since mid-May, remember Brenton Doyle? All trade deadline eyes fixated on Colorado have been on All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman, but Doyle was pretty great two years ago, amassing 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases while securing his second consecutive Gold Glove in center," Miller wrote on Sunday. "Granted, he had a .900 OPS at Coors Field compared to a .636 mark everywhere else, but he looked like a star in the making.

"Unfortunately, he took a big step backward (with even worse home/road splits) in 2025 and has missed most of this season to oblique and groin injuries. He just started a rehab assignment on Thursday, though, so he could be back in the majors just in time for the trade deadline. That isn't to say they're eager to give Doyle away for nothing, but he is already one of their 10 highest-paid players, in a position group where they arguably have a surplus of viable options. If either the Cardinals or the Orioles are buying, Doyle could be a great fit there."

Doyle is in the middle of his worst season in his four-year career, slashing a mere .207/.279/.270 with only one home run and four runs batted in across 43 games. The 28-year-old outfielder has plenty of potential despite his struggles this season and is under team control through the 2029 season.

It's still unclear how St. Louis will handle the trade deadline, but the team likely wouldn't have to give up a whole lot to acquire Doyle. If the veteran outfielder can return to form after coming back from injury, he could become a solid contributor for the Cardinals for the next few years.

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