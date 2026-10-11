A Cardinals Fan's Guide to the ALCS: Who Should You Root For?

The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason in 2026, going 77-85 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. The future appears bright, but it is yet another October without postseason baseball in St. Louis.

That does not mean, however, that Cardinals fans should completely turn away from the postseason. The American League Championship Series was set on Saturday night after the Cleveland Guardians took care of the Chicago White Sox and secured a date with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here is a case for fans to root for each team remaining in the American League based on which former Cardinals remain and how each team compares to what the Cardinals are trying to build.

Why you should root for the Guardians

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (1) and Cleveland Guardians pitcher Daniel Espino (41) celebrate after the win against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians have the lowest payroll in Major League Baseball. The Cardinals themselves are trying to become a better team and do so with a lower payroll, and the Guardians are proof that this is completely possible.

Cleveland doesn't have much in the way of former Cardinals. Only relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong, who spent just a month in a Cardinals uniform is on the roster, but this is still a hard-nosed team from the midwest that has been able to defy the odds and overcome adversity, not unlike previous Cardinals championship teams.

Why you should root for the Rays

Sep 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays are interesting case because Chaim Bloom is one of the key figures that helped pioneer their strategy with younger players, and he is now looking to do something similar in St. Louis. Tampa Bay is also a low payroll team that manages to defy the odds.

Among the former Cardinals still active on the Rays roster are Steven Matz and Richie Palacios. But another important thing to remember is that while a lot of teams score their runs via the home run ball, the Rays manufacture runs and are able to do the little things right without hitting a ton of homers.

The Cardinals were very similar in that regard back in the 1980s, winning with a strategy known as "Whiteyball." The Rays are a prime example of what the Cardinals can do to get back to scoring more runs and winning more games, so it should be interesting to see how they go about facing the Guardians.

But there is a lot to like about this team, and if the Cardinals can perfect their strategy, they'll in good shape in the future.