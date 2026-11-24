Baseball is getting younger , and so are the Chicago Cubs, who just dropped $240 million to jumpstart a needed roster renovation . The Cubs pulled off a massive coup by getting two of the youngest free agents available, pitcher Trevor Rogers, who just turned 29, and outfielder Teruaki Sato, who turns 28 in March.

Last season, when they finished 14 games behind Milwaukee and were swept in the wild card round by San Diego, the Cubs had the oldest pitching staff in baseball and the seventh oldest position player group—with the most runs scored. From that team, the Cubs were losing to free agency six pitchers who combined for 102 starts, two starting outfielders (Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki) and a starting catcher (Carson Kelly) who combined for 60 home runs.

In beginning to fill those holes, Chicago is buying the prime years of Rogers (five years, $120 million) and Sato (six years, $120 million) without worrying about paying them past 33. Suzuki, for instance, turns 33 next August.

Rogers got essentially Ranger Suarez money (5 years, $130 million) as a contact-heavy lefty who is a year younger at free agency. Rogers does not have the career resume of Suarez (3.88 ERA as compared to Suarez’s 3.38 mark into free agency) but showed recently with the Orioles he has a higher ceiling. Over his final 20 starts with the Orioles last season, Rogers went 8–5 with a 2.90 ERA. He was the best strike thrower in the American League last season (69.3%) and the best pitcher in baseball at throwing first-pitch strikes (69.6%).

The Orioles generally have done a poor job developing and improving players on the major league level, but they found something with Rogers, who was lost when he arrived in a trade from the Marlins in 2024. Rogers turned from a project into a $120 million pitcher by attacking the strike zone:

Rogers Career Splits

Years W-L ERA Strike% First Pitch Strike% 2020-24 15–34 4.36 59.4% 63.9% 2025–26 19–14 3.16 68.9% 68.2%

Sato won the Triple Crown in Nippon Pro Baseball this year while slashing .306/.383/.609. He had a strong market because of his age, position versatility, left-handed power and the success this season of Munetaka Murakami , who after finding a tepid market signed for $34 million with the White Sox and delivered a 35-homer season, albeit with a .207 batting average. Sato did play third base in Japan but figures to play a corner outfield spot next to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Sato is only the third outfielder in the past three free agent markets to sign a contract of at least six years, joining Juan Soto (15 years, $765 million) and Jung Hoo Lee (six years, $113 million).

The Cubs still have more work to do. They could use another starting pitcher behind Rogers, Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett (rotation mates with 2021–24 Marlins), Justin Steele and Javier Assad, as well as another bat for a corner outfield or DH spot.