The St. Louis Cardinals showed a lot of promise in 2026, especially for a team that finished 77-85 and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year. The team saw big improvements from young players such as Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, Michael McGreevy and others.

However, the bullpen was their weak point, having posted a 4.40 ERA during the regular season. The team also traded veteran JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of their deadline sale.

The Cardinals will likely sell again at the deadline next season, but will look to bring in some veterans that they can capitalize on at that point. Will Leitch of MLB.com named left-hander A.J. Minter and two other arms that might make sense.

"Some realistic names here include lefty A.J. Minter (St. Louis is low on lefties in the ‘pen), as well as two recent former Cardinals in righty Andrew Kittredge and, most intriguingly, lefty JoJo Romero, who was beloved by teammates and is fresh off winning a World Series ring after the Cardinals sent him to the Brewers at the Deadline," Leitch writes.

A.J. Minter, others named fits

Aug 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws to the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter spent the 2026 season with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins. The 2021 World Series champion posted a 2.56 ERA in 48 appearances between both teams. He is 33 years old, so he might not be somebody the Cardinals have to commit multiple years to, but he is an interesting fit because he is somebdoy new.

Romero was the Cardinals' top left-hander in the bullpen for several years before being traded, and Kittredge spent the 2024 season in St. Louis after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Romero might require a multi-year deal to sign, so that might be unlikely, but Minter and Kittredge are certainly interesting options as the Cardinals look to strengthen their relief corps. The team has not reached the postseason since 2022, but the bullpen had been a strength in 2024 and 2025, so adding some help for 2027 makes a lot of sense.

They could also add a starting pitcher, though the bullpen should be their main priority, as they already have a lot of depth for their rotation throughout the system, so it will be interesting to see where that search takes them.

The bullpen is going to be their main priority though, and an arm like Minter would give them a reliable left-hander.