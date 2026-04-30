Albert Pujols Is Spot On With Early-Season Cardinals Take

The St. Louis Cardinals came into Thursday's series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 17-13 record and sat just two games back of first place in the National League Central. A lot has gone right so far, and despite some issues with the pitching staff, they have been able to win games thanks to their offense.

There is still so much of the season yet to be played, but there is also a lot to like for Cardinals fans. Franchise icon Albert Pujols also is impressed by what he is seeing from his former team, and he shared what he thinks is working amid their hot start to the season.

Albert Pujols Praises Cardinals

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The talent was there in the minor leagues. I think the energy of the young players, getting the opportunity, they're taking advantage of that," Pujols said. "They're putting the ball in play, they're playing great defense and that's why they're playing great. Jordan Walker's having a great year. I think this is a guy that the Cardinals have been waiting for a while. I think it all goes back to the young players, playing with a high energy level. I think at the end of the day, their mentality is 'We don't have anything to lose. Let's go out there and play and have fun.'"

The Cardinals truly are playing like there is nothing to lose, and in a lot of ways, they don't have anything to lose. They weren't expected to be a contending team this year, and while things can change over the course of the season, they are playing with good energy and without any pressure.

Pujols played for manager Oli Marmol in 2022, so he knows what the team's skipper is capable of doing, especially with limited resources. But perhaps the Cardinals just needed to clear the way for younger players.

It could be that the younger players are giving the team fresh vibes, and that focusing on the future has given the team a bit of a boost.

The Cardinals may be rebuilding, but there is merit to the idea of younger players creating fresh energy, and Pujols certainly believes this is possible.

Ultimately, he's right about the Cardinals not having anything to lose and simply playing without any baggage. So far, it appears to be working just fine for them. They're having fun and they're looking for ways to prove the doubters wrong.