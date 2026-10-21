Angels' Kurt Suzuki Ouster Opens Manager Opportunity for Pair of Cardinals Legends

The Los Angeles Angels let go of their manager Kurt Suzuki on Wednesday, meaning they'll begin searching for a new candidate under new owner Stan Kroenke and former St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Mozeliak still has a lot of ties to St. Louis despite working for the Angels now. In fact, teams are already looking at bench coach Daniel Descalso and even Yadier Molina as their next potential manager.

Albert Pujols is already working in the Halos' organization. With Suzuki gone, the door has opened for Mozeliak to potentially approach the pair of Cardinals Hall of Famers or Descalso for their open managerial position.

The Angels, under John Mozeliak, are replacing their manager and entire coaching staff. Hard to overstate the extent to which Albert Pujols is a candidate for this job. https://t.co/qHifUpyK4r — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) October 21, 2026

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina might finally get their chance

Oct 4, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (left) and designated hitter Albert Pujols (right) receive commemorative bases from the Pittsburgh Pirates in honor of their upcoming retirement from baseball before the game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Pujols is likely the leading candidate since he is already working in the Angels organization. He has been working on a personal services contract that came with his mega-contract that was signed back in 2011.

He was even considered last year before the Angels went with Suzuki. But Mozeliak's ties to Pujols, Molina and Descalso make them ideal candidates to become the next Angels manager.

Descalso has served as the Cardinals' bench coach under Oli Marmol for the past three seasons, and now might be a good time for him to get his opportunity to manage. Molina is currently working as a special assistant to Chaim Bloom, and that role also includes coaching duties.

Pujols and Molina both managed in the World Baseball Classic for their respective countries, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and Pujols guided the Dominican team to the semifinals.

Again, Pujols' ties to the Angels would seemingly make him the top choice of the three, but Mozeliak has ties to all of them. The three were teammates when the Cardinals won their 11th World Series title in 2011, shortly before Pujols left for the Angels.

In truth, all three could be candidates to join the Angels' coaching staff, because the managerial position is not the only thing they are looking at candidates for, so it would make sense for them all to be added if that is the route Mozeliak decides to go.

This means that the Cardinals would have to replace Molina and Descalso, but all three former players may now have their opportunity to manage at the big-league level. It will be interesting to see if Mozeliak chooses to promote Pujols or poach from his former team.