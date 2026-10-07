Prominent Cardinals Executive Reportedly Interviewed for A's GM Job

The St. Louis Cardinals proved to be a lot better than expected in 2026. Despite making four blockbuster trades last offseason to move veterans, the team finished 77-85, only one game worse than their record from 2025. For all intents and purposes, year one of their rebuild can be considered a success.

However, other organizations have taken notice of how well the Cardinals executed their plan this season and have begun scouting several coaches and executives from the organization. Cardinals' assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio has helped modernize pitching technology and facilities.

The Cardinals are expected to keep Cerfolio and give him the general manager title, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that he interviewed for the open general manager position with an American League team.

"St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio interviewed with the A’s, though he is currently viewed more as a candidate for an internal promotion to be Chaim Bloom’s general manager," Rosenthal wrote.

Cardinals have caught MLB's attention

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) gets ready to tag out Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) trying to steal second base in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals are likely still a year or two away from being a true contender, they took steps forward in 2026. Their young core is established and the future is bright in St. Louis. It won't be too much longer before they can finally supplement that core with external pieces.

But teams have clearly taken notice of what the Cardinals have been able to do. The results with the major league club aren't there yet, but they now have one of the top farm systems in all of baseball. A lot of that work was done by Cerfolio, who helped modernize the team's approach towards player development and improving team facilities.

So, the A's certainly see something they like about him and could potentially hire him to help do the same for their organization. In truth, it's a testament to the way the Cardinals have completely overhauled their player development system and become one of the league's most forward thinking organizations once again.

Other organizations have been paying attention to what the Cardinals are doing and are hoping to do the same. But even if Cerfolio stays in the organization as expected, other Cardinals personnel are of interest to other teams, and that includes scouting director and former pitcher Randy Flores, so it should be interesting to see if the Cardinals will ultimately have to replace these executives and go outside the organization to find people.