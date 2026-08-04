Breaking Down the Cardinals Trade for Caleb Ferguson

The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline this year, sending Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitchers Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers. But those weren't the only trades Chaim Bloom made on Monday.

In addition, the Cardinals made a buying move as well, acquiring left-hander Caleb Ferguson from the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old was 1-0 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 appearances for Cincinnati.

This trade may come off as a bit of a head scratcher for some baseball experts, but it makes more sense that what meets the eye. Here is a breakdown of the deal.

Breakdown of Cardinals' Caleb Ferguson deal

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ferguson began his career in 2018 and pitched five seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also has made brief stops with the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals had been down a lefty in their bullpen since Romero went on the injured list due to appendicits. St. Louis was left with only Justin Bruihl to take those spots. So, they needed somebody to help take the load off of Bruihl, and by adding Ferguson via trade with the Reds, they have picked up another left-handed pitcher who can be deployed in high-leverage situations against lefty hitters.

The Cardinals may have been sellers at the deadline, but they aren't officially dead in the playoff hunt just yet. They are still within striking distance of the third National League wild card spot and kept pace with the other wild card contenders thanks to a win over the Yankees on Monday night.

Over his eight-year career, Ferguson owns a 3.69 ERA in 359 appearances. He can also occasionally be used as a starter. He has made a start this season and has 15 career starts to his name.

St. Louis sent $250,000 of internations bonus pool space to the Reds to make this deal. Ferguson certainly isn't a household name, but he gives the Cardinals an extra lefty in the bullpen, and that could potentially help keep them afloat in the wild card race as the dog days of the 2026 season begin.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals use him and how he fares with his new team, but this move certainly isn't a pointless one. It does help the Cardinals now and could allow them to at least stay in the race for the time being.