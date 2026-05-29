Buyers or Sellers? What Cardinals Have Positioned Themselves For Through May

The St. Louis Cardinals have played better than expected this season, especially after trading away four veteran players. However, they have lost four consecutive games and are now in third place in the crowded National League Central, 4 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the trade deadline still months away, it's unclear what path they will take at the deadline. The roster has a few players on expiring contracts, but the Cardinals are right in the thick of the race.

At 29-25, they are still within striking distance in the NL Central and the wild card race, so it's too early to count them out. However, the brutal truth is that St. Louis is set up better to sell than to buy this year.

Cardinals set up better to sell in 2026

May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) hands the ball over to manager Oliver Marmol (37) against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The two players in question that could be solid trade candidates are pitchers Dustin May and JoJo Romero. However, they could also potentially benefit from moving closer Riley O'Brien, whose hot start to the season can certainly boost his value.

The Cardinals can also capitalize on that now rather than later. He has four years of club control remaining, so a contending team will likely be more than willing to take him off the Cardinals' hands and pay a hefty price for him.

The Cardinals need the prospects in their farm system too. While they are in contention, that may not last much longer, and in addition, they have to stay focused on the long-term goal rather than short-term gratification or pushing the chips for just this year.

The Cardinals are not in a position to trade for Tarik Skubal, especially as they rebuild. That is what the 2026 season was always going to be about for St. Louis. If they planned to be contender, they likely would have held onto all of their veterans rather than trading them.

Ultimately, the Cardinals may still be a few years away from being a true contender, so they must stay focused on what matters most, which is getting themselves in position to do that for years to come by strengthening their farm system.

Plus, the Milwaukee Brewers have clearly established themselves as the best team in the division, the Chicago Cubs have a better roster on paper, and the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates are both young and ready to take the next step.

For these reasons, selling makes the most sense for St. Louis.