Cardinals 24-18 Start Sparks 4 Major Overreactions

There's a lot to like about the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals.

The roster is young and exciting, and if the front office plays its cards right, this could very well just be the beginning. St. Louis entered the season with the expectations being that the 2026 season would be about development as president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom tries to turn this team around.

By trading away Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals have already significantly improved their farm system. St. Louis entered the season with the No. 2 overall farm system in baseball, according to Baseball America.

What should excite fans is that while the Cardinals have been very good so far this season with their young roster, they are just scratching the surface. None of the Cardinals' top-10 prospects are in the majors right now and the only one who has experience in the big leagues already is No. 7 prospect Jimmy Crooks. There is a lot of talent on the way.

With that being said, let's dive into four overreactions from the season so far through 42 games.

Jordan Walker Is An MVP Candidate

May 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) rounds third base and scores a run on a hit by left fielder Jose Fermin (not pictured) in a game against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan Walker has been the brightest spot for the Cardinals in a season that has been fun and exciting overall. The 23-year-old has blossomed and is slashing .290/.369/.555 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs. Right now he's tied for sixth in the league in wins above replacement at 2.5 with Aaron Judge and Matt Olson. While this is the case, unless the Cardinals are near the very top of the standings and in the playoffs, it's hard to believe that he'd be in the mix for the MVP award this season. Shohei Ohtani hasn't been great offensively, but has been the best pitcher in baseball this year. That award already seems like a wrap.

St. Louis Should Take A Swing At The Trade Deadline

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been a lot of fun this season and it would be awesome if they could keep it going all season. But, again, this season was planned around the idea of development. It's hard to believe there will be any blockbuster trade happening with the team this season in which prospects are sent away. It would be backwards.

Matt Svanson Lost It

May 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Svanson (49) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Last season, Svanson was electric with a 1.94 ERA in 39 total appearances. This season, he has a 9.15 ERA in 19 outings. But the silver lining is the fact that he has a 4.50 ERA over his last 12 outings. That's obviously not as good as last year, but not as bad as his season ERA looks.

Cardinals Will Win The NL Central In 2027

May 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) scores during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are young and hungry and should just get better. This may not even be a hot take. The Cardinals are right on the doorstep. Another offseason of roster tinkering and this could should be even better next year.