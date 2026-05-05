Ken Rosenthal Hints at Cardinals' Trade Deadline Strategy Amid Hot Start

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to play impressive baseball to start the 2026 season. After Monday night's win over the Milwaukee Brewers, they are 21-14 and sit just two games back of first place in the National League Central.

The team is rebuilding, having traded players like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan to contending teams. However, the Cardinals themselves are playing like a contending team, and have even outperformed the teams they sent those players to.

The trade deadline is still months away, but the Cardinals' hot start has led to some speculation that they might make some big moves. However, Ken Rosenthal poured cold water on the idea, saying that the Cardinals are more likely to stick with their current plan.

"They're not going to disrupt what they've done," Rosenthal said. "If there's one lesson (Chaim) Bloom learned (in Boston), it's to stay the course. He's going to stay the course. They're going to commit and stay committed to their young talent. It's simply a case of knowing who you are as an organization, knowing where you are and knowing how you want to go forward.

Cardinals unlikely to make big splash

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Rosenthal didn't shut down the idea of St. Louis buying at the trade deadline. However, he made it clear that if they do that, the moves they make will be incremental rather than big splashes.

In truth, that is what the Cardinals need to stay focused on. They need to remain committed to their plan, which is to build for the future and create something around their core of young players.

JJ Wetherholt, Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn, Ivan Herrera and Jordan Walker make up the next core for St. Louis. Building something around them would make sense, as well as making some small upgrades to the pitching staff.

But the Cardinals cannot deviate from their plan, as it could compromise the future. There are a lot of reasons to stay the course, and it would ultimately be best for them to stay committed to their plan and not make any splashy moves just to push the chips for 2026.

That doesn't mean that buying is completely off the table, but it does mean that the Cardinals aren't going to do anything sexy at the trade deadline, and that is ultimately the right choice as they remain committed to their future and their next core.